8 new PNE Fair foods you need to check out this year

There may be tons of new and outrageous foods at the PNE Fair this year, but how many of them are you actually going to try?

It’s a tough decision, and we wanted to help you navigate the dozens of vendors on your annual foodie journey by pointing out some of the newest spots serving tasty bites.

Here are eight new food vendors at this year’s PNE Fair.

Big Red Poutine

Big Red Poutine’s motto is “Poutine first, everything else second.” And who can blame them? With hand-cut fries, real cheese curds, and homemade sauces, there’s plenty to love. They’re known for tasty offerings like pickle poutine and spring roll poutine.

Dos Amigos Food Truck

Looking for West Coast-inspired tacos and more? Look no further than Dos Amigos. On the menu, you’ll find quesadillas, birria tacos, tortas, and loads of other delicious bites. You can’t go wrong with the California Burrito, which is a 12″ tortilla served with your choice of protein along with black beans, corn, pico de gallo, fries, chipotle sauce, and all rolled in a cheese skirt.

Happy Fish

Happy Fish claims to have pioneered giant squid on a stick in 2018 and comes to us all the way from Alberta. You can also find other classic options like fish and chips, calamari, and kimchi fries.

Kyu Grill

Japanese Hawaiian fusion? Sign us up. This food truck’s claim to fame is its Hero Sandwiches, which are made with Japanese and Hawaiian meat and vegetable skewers which are grilled and then laid on a bed of ginger slaw on a sweet Hawaiian bun and topped with a variety of Japanese and Hawaiian toppings. We’d recommend trying the pork belly. Thank us later.

Shawarma Time

This food truck combines Mediterranean and Canadian cuisines, offering dishes like chicken or beef shawarma, falafel wraps, and shawarma poutine.

Tacosaurus Vancouver

Tacosaurus is another epic taco spot coming to the PNE Fair this year. It’s owned by the same people who brought us Olivio Cafe, so you know it’s going to be good. Expect items like quesabirria, carnitas, and fish tacos.

Tochi

Those in search of a sweet treat should head on over to Tochi for its Hong Kong french toast stuffed with mochi. Served with a big scoop of vanilla ice cream, Tochi offers four different flavours, including matcha, kaya coconut, taro, and Nutella (we’d recommend getting a flight and trying one of each).

Wiggle Chips

Technically, this is a returning vendor, but it’s been a while since we’ve seen this spot at the PNE Fair. Wiggle Chips serves massive piles of potato chips, which are a fan-favourite. You can customize them with your favourite seasoning (cheddar nacho, parmesan, garlic, and ketchup, just to name a few).

With files from Hanna McLean

When: August 17 to September 2, 2024 (closed on August 19 and 26)

Time: 11 am to 11 pm

Where: 2901 E Hastings Street, Vancouver

Cost: $25 for adults, $16 for youth and seniors, $9 for children, and free for ages 3 and under. Save $5 on adult gate passes and $2 on youth, child and senior gate passes by purchasing in advance online. Ride passes can also be purchased in advance.