Owen Wilson is no stranger to the Vancouver food scene, and now the Hollywood star has been spotted at another much-loved spot: Zarak.

The restaurant shared an Instagram post of the celebrity on July 14.

“Thanks for joining us, Owen Wilson,” wrote Zarak.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zarak (@zarakvancouver)

For those unfamiliar, Zarak is a modern Afghan restaurant packed with family recipes (aka “mum’s recipes,” as the owners call them) that incorporate traditional Afghan flavours and ingredients.

Located at 2102 Main Street, Vancouver, the restaurant is from the same talented folks who brought us Surrey’s celebrated eatery Afghan Kitchen.

This isn’t the first celebrity sighting at Zarak, either. Some cast members of “The Last of Us,” including Bella Ramsey, Young Mazino, and Isabela Merced, were spotted at the eatery earlier this year.

Address: 2102 Main Street, Vancouver

Instagram

Still hungry? Discover Dished Vancouver on TikTok