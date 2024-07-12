5 hottest new restaurants and cafes in Vancouver

“New,” “Vancouver,” and “restaurants” are our three favourite words, so here’s the latest in local food and beverage.

New restaurants in Vancouver

Vincent Nguyễn and Amelie Thuy Nguyễn are now ready to share the 3336 Main Street sibling concept to their award-winning Vietnamese restaurant, Anh and Chi, and it’s located right next door.

The grand opening is slated for Thursday, July 11. Folks can expect a menu of photo-worthy, delicious cocktails and experimental shareable bites.

Address: 3336 Main Street, Vancouver

Barra Gitano is the latest restaurant to open in Vancouver serving up delicious Mexican and Spanish-inspired bites and tasty sips (and don’t worry, there’s a patio, too).

Located at 1202 Davie Street, Vancouver, the former location of Mary’s on Davie, this new spot is the perfect summer hang. Dished was able to get a sneak peek inside ahead of it opening to get all the deets on what you can expect when it opens.

Address: 1202 Davie Street, Vancouver

CowDog Coffee has been drawing in lines of people while it’s been operating out of Dear Gus on weekends.

Now, we’re happy to report that the viral coffee and matcha shop has softly opened its first permanent space.

Address: 3720 Oak Street, Vancouver

Dished popped into Slo Coffee during its soft launch, and things were bumping. We’re talking lines almost out the door.

We tried some fantastic sips — a Mango Espresso Tonic and a Cortado, to be exact. However, we were told we must return for the spot’s soon-to-be signature drink, the Ice Pistachio Matcha Latte. Noted.

Address: 4160 Fraser Street, Vancouver

Hululu is based on a similar instant noodle bar concept that has taken parts of Asia by storm, offering customers an elevated ramen experience at an affordable price.

So how does it work?

You order at a self-serve kiosk, grab your selected ramen from the wall of instant noodles, and then bring it to the counter with your receipt. From there, staff will put your ramen in a bowl and add your selected toppings.

Address: 2184 W 41st Avenue, Vancouver

