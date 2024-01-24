"The Last of Us" cast was spotted eating at Zarak

It’s no secret that The Last of Us is filming its second season in Vancouver, so it should come as no surprise to hear that the cast was spotted eating at Aghan restaurant Zarak.

Zarak posted on Instagram a photo of cast members Bella Ramsey, Young Mazino, and Isabela Merced alongside executive producer Jacqueline Lesko and writer/producer Craig Mazin.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zarak (@zarakvancouver)

“Us 🤝🏼 The Last of Us. It was our pleasure hosting you last night,” wrote the restaurant.

Zarak is an Afghan restaurant with a menu packed with family recipes (aka “mum’s recipes” as owners call them) that incorporate traditional Afghan flavours and ingredients. The restaurant is brought to us by the talented folks behind Surrey’s celebrated eatery Afghan Kitchen.

This isn’t the first time the cast of The Last of Us has been spotted around Vancouver. Bella Ramsey was also seen dining at Mott 32 in December.

Still Hungry? Discover Dished Vancouver on TikTok