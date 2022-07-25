Your ultimate guide to surviving Osheaga in Montreal

After three long years, Osheaga is finally returning to Montreal in all of its former glory and is bringing a slew of phenomenal artists from the music industry.

Montreal’s biggest music festival takes place across six stages over three days (July 29 to 31) and usually gathers roughly 70,000 people at the timeless Parc Jean-Drapeau.

Emerging artists usually get 30-minute sets with headliners jamming out for 90 minutes, sometimes longer. It’s an absolute blast full of great music, hot weather (hopefully), and happy people.

The 15th edition of Osheaga has nabbed an impressive lineup this year, as always, and will include the likes of Montreal’s Arcade Fire, the Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Future, Machine Gun Kelly, Dua Lipa, Glass Animals, and so many more.

If you’re already here in Montreal or you’re visiting for the festival, we’ve put together your ultimate guide of tips and tricks to surviving the three-day bash. From getting around to where to stay, what to wear, and Osheaga’s rules for booze and weed, here’s how to tackle the big bash.

Getting tix

Okay so short of hopping the fence and dodging security (we do NOT recommend), you need passes to get into the Osheaga grounds.

Leading up to this weekend’s festival, here are the passes that are still available:

General Admission tickets are available for $145 and include a single-day pass for the Friday, Saturday, OR Sunday shows

are available for and include a single-day pass for the Friday, Saturday, OR Sunday shows Casino de Montréal Gold Ticket will run you back $275 for a one-day pass (Friday, Saturday, OR Sunday) and includes access to the Casino de Montréal GOLD terrace (a raised furniture platform offering a premium view), fast-lane entry to the festival grounds, and a private washroom

will run you back for a one-day pass (Friday, Saturday, OR Sunday) and includes access to the Casino de Montréal GOLD terrace (a raised furniture platform offering a premium view), fast-lane entry to the festival grounds, and a private washroom Garage Platinum Ticket costs $585 and includes access to the front pit viewing area, exclusive bars and terraces, a backstage tour, shuttle service between stages, on-site concierge, fast-lane entry to grounds, and private lockers and washrooms

costs and includes access to the front pit viewing area, exclusive bars and terraces, a backstage tour, shuttle service between stages, on-site concierge, fast-lane entry to grounds, and private lockers and washrooms General Admission Weekend Passes are up for grabs at $375 which includes a festival ticket for all three days (Friday, Saturday, AND Sunday)

are up for grabs at $375 which includes a festival ticket for all three days (Friday, Saturday, AND Sunday) Casino de Montréal Gold Weekend Pass costs $675 and offers access to the Casino de Montréal GOLD terrace (a raised furniture platform offering a premium view), fast-lane entry to the festival grounds, and a private washroom for Friday, Saturday, AND Sunday

Sorry folks, the luxury suite ($20,040) passes are all sold out, maybe next year?

Where to stay

There is no accommodation on Parc Jean-Drapeau but fear not: nabbing an Airbnb or a hotel near any metro line will suffice.

Any hotel or Airbnb near the Green Line (Atwater to Sherbrooke) or the Orange Line (Laurier to Place d’Armes) might be your best bet.

The transfer from Berri-UQAM to the manmade island of Parc Jean-Drapeau (metro Jean-Drapeau) is simple and takes about two minutes.

What to wear

Don’t come to Osheaga undressed and be prepared for anything Mother Nature throws your way. The festival takes part rain or shine. Be prepped for sunshine, rain, heat, and maybe even some chill (not likely, but it doesn’t hurt to be ready).

You’ll want to dress comfortably to ensure you can move and dance. We also recommend bringing a poncho in case it rains and a sweater for potential chilly nights.

Shoes are also very important. Don’t bring a pair of kicks that are dear to your heart. The Osheaga grounds get very muddy and dirty. You might want to favour closed-toe shoes so we’d recommend staying away from sandals and flip-flops.

Go with a comfortable pair of sneakers that you don’t mind if they get destroyed. Sturdy crocs might also be a smart call.

What to eat

Festival goers are allowed to bring a snack for personal consumption (like a granola bar) but meals, sandwiches, coolers, and lunch boxes are a no-go.

We’d suggest grabbing something to eat before getting to the fest and trying to limit one meal per day on-site as, like with every festival on the planet, food is expensive once on the grounds.

Any of these inexpensive meals will do fine so too will any of these five meals for $5

Getting around Parc Jean-Drapeau

The best two options to get to the site is via metro (to station Jean-Drapeau), followed by an easy walk to the festival site. You could also bike. Biking is fast, practical, and really gets you into the Montreal summer mood.

There’s a bicycle parking lot (called The Terminus) steps away from the festival’s entrance.

The STM (Montreal’s transit network) also has a special Osheaga fare, offering unlimited trips for the weekend. Take as many metro rides as you need from 10 am on Friday to 5 am on Monday for $14.75.

The STM is also offering free metro access at specific stations (Saint-Laurent, Place-des-Arts, McGill, Peel, Champ-de-Mars, Place-d’Armes, and Berri-UQAM) on Saturday and Sunday all summer.

Nab accommodations close to any of the aforementioned stations and ride for free.

If you’re driving, there is parking at Jean-Drapeau, ranging from $20 to $30 per day.

Booze & weed

Osheaga has on-site bars and alcohol booths if you want to get some hooch but you can’t bring any outside booze onto the grounds. Security is pretty diligent in searching your bags to make sure you don’t. Partiers need to present two forms of ID to purchase alcohol and be 18 years old or older.

You can bring in your own weed, so long as it’s in sealed packaging from the SQDC (and is under 30 grams).

Osheagers aren’t allowed to bring illegal drugs onto the grounds and bags are also checked to ensure so.

Tips & tricks

Osheaga has Les Hirondelles, a first-responder and intervention group for women and vulnerable people who experience acts of sexual harassment and aggression. The squad is spread out throughout the site and wears pink shirts. You can reach them directly or ask security guards if you require services.

From a once-avid Osheager who’s hung up his festival dancing shoes in his older age, here are some bullet point tips and tricks to help out:

There are outhouse bathrooms at the back near the Espace 67 statue and the Ferris wheel. They’re usually considerably cleaner.

Rent out a locker to store your things.

Bring water (preferably in a collapsable bottle so you don’t have to carry it around).

Bring snacks and fruits.

Bring a hat to keep covered from the sun — it’ll knock you out after a few hours!

There are rest areas throughout the site — take advantage!

Bring a large picnic towel — there are plenty of grassy areas that are near stages.

Things you CANNOT bring

Several items are not allowed on the site by Osheaga. We recommend combing through it to avoid getting things taken away: