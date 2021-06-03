14 places to get delicious cheap eats in Montreal
If you’re looking to snack down on a budget, fear not because Montreal has a vast list of options where you can not only eat tasty but for pretty cheap.
Sure, anyone can wander into a cafe and spend a loonie and change on a croissant, but we’re focusing on actual meals.
And no offence to the big chains, but we’re focusing on local spots. Sorry, Big Mac.
Here is a great selection of foods you can chow down on and fill yourself up for about $10.
Marché Hưng Phát
Marché Hung Phat is one of the best authentic Vietnamese grocery stores on the island. They serve a very tasty banh mi cilantro sandwich (pork, chicken, salami) with a soup for under $10. You can’t go wrong.
Address: 7099 rue St-Denis
Hours: 10 am – 5 pm, closed on Tuesdays
Pushap Restaurant
Pushap dishes out phenomenal Indian vegetarian cuisine. Their thalis, with your choice of fried or baked naan, chickpea or lentil curry, rice, and salad, is a full meal, and it’ll cost you just over $10.
The spot does delivery, takeout, and it has long hours for cheap eats at any meal of the day.
Address: 5195 Rue Paré
Hours: 11 am – 9 pm
Dépanneur Le Pick-Up
Do exactly as its name implies and pick up a sandwich here. It’s $10, so tasty, and you have options!
Address: 7032 rue Waverly
Hours: 11 am – 6 pm, closed Sunday & Monday
La Croqueteria
From smoked meat to tomato-basil, chicken, and garlic shrimp, these tasty little fried croquettes are $2 a pop — enough said.
Address: 520 Avenue Park
Hours: 11 am – 9:30 pm
Boustan
Grab yourself a chicken, beef, veggie, or The Creation at any of the city’s Boustan spots, and you won’t be disappointed. Toss in some of its famous garlic potatoes (with extra sauce), and you’ve got yourself a baffling tasty meal for about $13.
Address: Various locations across Montreal
Hours: 24/7
Schwartz’s
Schwartz’s is an absolute must-try if you’re in Montreal. It’s arguably the most synonymous restaurant in the city’s food scene, and one bite into the smoked meat sandwich will prove why.
Plus, a filling sandwich and famous pickle will run you about $12.
Address: 3895 St-Laurent Boulevard
Hours: 8am – 8 pm
Falafel St. Jacques
From crispy falafel, vegan shawarma, and fresh pita to rugelach, babka, and halva croissants, these plates are very tasty and go for about $9.
Address: 345 St Jacques
Hours: 9 am – 8 pm
Antep Kebap
You might not find a better place to spend $8 in all of Montreal. A chicken sandwich grilled on freshly-baked Turkish bread, coated in yogurt.
Address: 1626 Maisonneuve Blvd
Hours: 11 am – 11 pm
Ma Poule Mouillée
This mountain of poutine has pork, cheese, fries, and delicious gravy for $10. Yes, please.
Address: 969 Rachel Est
Hours: 11 am – 9 pm
Wilensky’s Light Lunch
Wilensky’s Light Lunch has not changed much since it opened in 1932, and neither has its prices due to inflation (that much.)
Grab yourself an all-beef salami and bologna sandwich served on a Kaiser roll with mustard. You’ll get charged extra if you don’t get mustard.
This iconic sandwich costs you under $5, like come on.
Address: 34 Avenue Fairmount Ouest
Hours: 10 am – 4 pm, closed Sunday & Monday
Nilufar
A pita for $2.50?!
Nilufar is a Godsend for students. It’s found in the heart of Concordia University campus, and the falafels and pitas are so low-priced, it’s a life saver. Plus, you might be greeted by Nilufar (the owner and namesake) — she’s an absolute gem.
Address: 1923 Saint-Catherine Ouest
Hours: 12 pm – 7 pm, closed Saturday & Sunday
Tacos Frida
Your choice of beef, chicken, pork, or veggie tacos for under $9. Do you really need any more convincing?
Address: 4350 Notre-Dame
Hours: 11 am – 9 pm, closed Monday & Tuesday
Chalet Bar-B-Q
Chalet has been dishing out unbelievably tasty chicken meals since 1944. Get a whole bird, half a chicken, or poutine, all for within the $10 to $15 range. You’re getting a good heap of food, the only downside: the hours aren’t amazing.
Address: 5456 Sherbrooke St Ouest
Hours: 4 pm – 9 pm
Momesso
Momesso makes arguably the best sub in Montreal. A variety of options for under $10, toss in an order of onion rings, and you’re laughing.
Address: 5562 Chemin Upper Lachine
Hours: 11 am – 9 pm, closed Monday & Tuesday