14 places to get delicious cheap eats in Montreal

If you’re looking to snack down on a budget, fear not because Montreal has a vast list of options where you can not only eat tasty but for pretty cheap.

Sure, anyone can wander into a cafe and spend a loonie and change on a croissant, but we’re focusing on actual meals.

And no offence to the big chains, but we’re focusing on local spots. Sorry, Big Mac.

Here is a great selection of foods you can chow down on and fill yourself up for about $10.

Marché Hung Phat is one of the best authentic Vietnamese grocery stores on the island. They serve a very tasty banh mi cilantro sandwich (pork, chicken, salami) with a soup for under $10. You can’t go wrong.

Address: 7099 rue St-Denis

Hours: 10 am – 5 pm, closed on Tuesdays

Pushap dishes out phenomenal Indian vegetarian cuisine. Their thalis, with your choice of fried or baked naan, chickpea or lentil curry, rice, and salad, is a full meal, and it’ll cost you just over $10.

The spot does delivery, takeout, and it has long hours for cheap eats at any meal of the day.

Address: 5195 Rue Paré

Hours: 11 am – 9 pm

Do exactly as its name implies and pick up a sandwich here. It’s $10, so tasty, and you have options!

Address: 7032 rue Waverly

Hours: 11 am – 6 pm, closed Sunday & Monday

From smoked meat to tomato-basil, chicken, and garlic shrimp, these tasty little fried croquettes are $2 a pop — enough said.

Address: 520 Avenue Park

Hours: 11 am – 9:30 pm

Grab yourself a chicken, beef, veggie, or The Creation at any of the city’s Boustan spots, and you won’t be disappointed. Toss in some of its famous garlic potatoes (with extra sauce), and you’ve got yourself a baffling tasty meal for about $13.

Address: Various locations across Montreal

Hours: 24/7

Schwartz’s is an absolute must-try if you’re in Montreal. It’s arguably the most synonymous restaurant in the city’s food scene, and one bite into the smoked meat sandwich will prove why.

Plus, a filling sandwich and famous pickle will run you about $12.

Address: 3895 St-Laurent Boulevard

Hours: 8am – 8 pm

From crispy falafel, vegan shawarma, and fresh pita to rugelach, babka, and halva croissants, these plates are very tasty and go for about $9.

Address: 345 St Jacques

Hours: 9 am – 8 pm

You might not find a better place to spend $8 in all of Montreal. A chicken sandwich grilled on freshly-baked Turkish bread, coated in yogurt.

Address: 1626 Maisonneuve Blvd

Hours: 11 am – 11 pm

This mountain of poutine has pork, cheese, fries, and delicious gravy for $10. Yes, please.

Address: 969 Rachel Est

Hours: 11 am – 9 pm

Wilensky’s Light Lunch has not changed much since it opened in 1932, and neither has its prices due to inflation (that much.)

Grab yourself an all-beef salami and bologna sandwich served on a Kaiser roll with mustard. You’ll get charged extra if you don’t get mustard.

This iconic sandwich costs you under $5, like come on.

Address: 34 Avenue Fairmount Ouest

Hours: 10 am – 4 pm, closed Sunday & Monday

A pita for $2.50?!

Nilufar is a Godsend for students. It’s found in the heart of Concordia University campus, and the falafels and pitas are so low-priced, it’s a life saver. Plus, you might be greeted by Nilufar (the owner and namesake) — she’s an absolute gem.

Address: 1923 Saint-Catherine Ouest

Hours: 12 pm – 7 pm, closed Saturday & Sunday

Your choice of beef, chicken, pork, or veggie tacos for under $9. Do you really need any more convincing?

Address: 4350 Notre-Dame

Hours: 11 am – 9 pm, closed Monday & Tuesday

Chalet has been dishing out unbelievably tasty chicken meals since 1944. Get a whole bird, half a chicken, or poutine, all for within the $10 to $15 range. You’re getting a good heap of food, the only downside: the hours aren’t amazing.

Address: 5456 Sherbrooke St Ouest

Hours: 4 pm – 9 pm

Momesso makes arguably the best sub in Montreal. A variety of options for under $10, toss in an order of onion rings, and you’re laughing.

Address: 5562 Chemin Upper Lachine

Hours: 11 am – 9 pm, closed Monday & Tuesday