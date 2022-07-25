Here are 10 hilarious Just for Laughs shows you can still get tickets to

Montreal’s Just for Laughs is not only one of the city’s biggest celebrations of the year, it’s also the largest international comedy festival in the world.

As a result, making last-minute plans to see that performer you love is usually not the best idea. Both locals and tourists go cuckoo for comedy at this time of year, and seats for big-name shows tend to fill up fairly quickly.

With that said, we decided to compile a list of top tier stand-up shows you can still get tickets to. If you see something you like, it’s best to whip out that credit card as soon as possible.

This comedy powerhouse’s North American tour is hitting the Bell Centre for one night only on Saturday July 30. Less than 20 tickets remain.

If you want to see him live, it’s best to act now.

Where: Bell Centre

When: Saturday, July 30

Tickets: $90 to $107, available here

Comedy fans still have the chance to secure their spot at this late night host’s gala. Handler will be joined by a cavalcade of supporting acts, including: Salma Hindy, Vanessa Gonzalez, Atsuko Okatsuka, Adam Christie, Sam Jay, Tommy Little, Jay Jurden, and Celeste Barber.

Where: Théâtre Maisonneuve

When: Thursday, July 28

Tickets: $65 to $115, available here

This comic first made his name as a cast member on Saturday Night Live. Now Pharoah, known best, perhaps, for his out-of-this-world impressions, is bringing his talents to Montreal for two separate weekend shows.

Tickets for Friday and Saturday are still for sale.

Where: Théâtre Sainte-Catherine, Claude-Léveillée

When: Friday, July 29 and Saturday, July 30

Tickets: $32, available here

While tickets to his OFFJFL gig are sold out, you can still catch this legendary comedian at his gala on Saturday. Supporting acts include Big Jay Oakerson, Eman El-Husseini, Gina Yashere, Rhys Nicholson, Rob Bebenek, Rosebud Baker, The Sklar Brothers, and Zainab Johnson.

Where: Théâtre Maisonneuve

When: Saturday, July 30

Tickets: $45 to $115, available here

Pete Holmes hosts this year’s edition of New Faces, and tickets for both shows this Wednesday are still on sale.

Over the years the JFL New Faces showcase has helped catapult the careers of celebrated comedians such as Jimmy Fallon (1996), Gabriel Iglesias (1999), Kevin Hart (2001), Hannibal Buress (2006), Amy Schumer (2007), Jerrod Carmichael (2011), Pete Davidson (2013), and many more.

Where: Monument National – Ludger-Duvernay

When: Wednesday, July 27

Tickets: $35, available here

Jimmy Carr fans will be happy to learn that last-minute tickets to the English comic’s Wednesday night show are still available.

Carr, who hasn’t been to Montreal in three years told Daily Hive he’s here to “make these motherf***ers laugh.” He says he wants his 75 minutes of stage time to be the best at the festival.

Where: PDA, Wilfrid Pelletier

When: Wednesday, July 27

Tickets: $54 to $89.50, available here

While the 7 pm slot is officially sold out, a handful of tickets are still available for John Mulaney’s late show this Wednesday.

Now is your chance to secure your spot in front of one of the world’s most successful and talented comedians. Don’t blow it.

Where: PDA, Wilfrid Pelletier

When: Thursday, July 28

Tickets: $83 to $100, available here

This year’s Nasty Show boasts a hilarious lineup. Hosted by Big Jay Oakerson and featuring the comedy stylings of Josh Adam Meyers, Liza Treyger, Robert Kelly, Sophie Buddle, and Yamaneika Saunders, it is an evening of filthy jokes you won’t soon forget.

Where: MTELUS

When: Tuesday, July 26 to Thursday, July 28

Tickets: $57, available here

The one and only Amy Schumer is in town for the festival and fans of hers still have the opportunity to see her live.

In addition to being honoured with the JFL award for Comedy Person of the Year, Schumer will perform at 7 and 9:45 pm this Saturday at Place Des Arts. Catch her while you can.

Where: PDA, Wilfrid Pelletier

When: Saturday, July 30

Tickets: $83 to $100, available here

Fresh off his new HBO special Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel, this breakout star is returning to Just For Laughs for one night.

A handful of tickets remain for his small venue show. Don’t miss the opportunity to get up close and personal with this multi-faceted comedian.

Where: Le Studio TD

When: Thursday, July 28

Tickets: $46, available here