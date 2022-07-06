5 for 5: Eat at these five Montreal restaurants for $5 or less

With rising rent, increasing gas prices, and towering taxes, saving a little dough in the other departments can go a long way. But eating out can get pretty expensive, especially if you enjoy quality. And five bucks usually doesn’t get you very far.

Luckily, Montreal — being the food city that it is — has plenty of delicious dishes with fair fares. And in this economy, we’ll take what we can get.

While you may not get anything “gourmet” for less than five bucks, there are plenty of signature snacks around the city that will satiate you.

Without further ado, here are five Montreal spots where you can get something tasty without breaking the bank.

Wilensky’s ($4.17)

Wilensky’s, formerly Wilensky’s Light Lunch Inc., is a well-known family-run Jewish deli that has been doing things the old-fashioned way since 1932. They are perhaps most famous for their grilled beef salami and bologna sandwich with mustard on a kaiser roll and pressed flat on the grill.

The mustard is compulsory, as a sign in the historic deli announces.

While prices have increased a little since the ’30s, the delicacy will still cost you less than a fiver.

Address: 34 avenue Fairmount Ouest

Hours: 10 am to 4 pm (closed on Sundays and Mondays)

Drogheria Fine ($5)

This pasta counter popped up around six years ago after word spread of owner Franco Gattuso’s tomato sauce was deemed the very best in town.

When he paired it with homemade potato gnocchi, a Fairmount street staple was born. Since then, people have been flocking to Drogheria Fine for one thing and one thing only: “gnocchi della nonna” served in a takeout container.

The price is and always has been $5. But adding pepper flakes and a generous clump of Pecorino Romano cheese may be worth the extra dollar and change stake.

Address: 68 Av. Fairmount

Hours: 8 am to 5 pm

Chez Mein ($2)

This place is known best by its all-encompassing, fitting nickname, “Two Dollar Noodles.” And it is exactly what it sounds like.

Stir-fried chow mein noodles swimming in your choice of hot peanut butter or teriyaki sauce served on styrofoam in exchange for a toonie. Despite inflation, the price of this late-night treat has not changed.

The simple, humble restaurant has acquired a legendary status among Montreal nightlife enthusiasts who keep coming back for more.

New York has dollar-slice pizza. We have two-dollar noodles.

Address: 3754 St. Laurent

Hours: 10 pm to 4 am

Pizza Toni ($3.75)

It’s not hard to find pizza by the slice in Montreal.

Finding a good one, on the other hand, is a different story.

Pizza Toni is the real deal. With generous portions, light, floppy dough, and a variety of toppings, they put others to shame.

Their more-than-affordable slices start at $3.75. The spicy honey sauce might be worth the extra 50-cent investment, though.

Address: 104 Rue Saint- Viateur W

Hours: 11:30 am to 9 pm (10 pm on Fridays and Saturdays)

Lloydie’s ($4)

While Lloydie’s has delicious Caribbean cuisine in the form of oxtail and jerk chicken plates, their Jamaican patties have remained their flagship item since 1987.

Flaky, spicy, and packed to the brim with your choice of beef, chicken or vegetables, these bad boys make for the ultimate midday snack.

Address: 66 St-Viateur W, 4601 Notre-Dame W

Hours: 11:30 am – 9 pm (Notre-Dame location closed on Tuesdays)