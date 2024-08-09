FoodFood NewsCelebrities

Aug 9 2024, 4:48 pm
"Fast and Furious" star Sung Kang spotted at Vancouver Phnom Penh Restaurant

Hollywood stars have been visiting Vancouver restaurants all over, and now another celeb has just been spotted at a much-loved Cambodian and Vietnamese spot.

Phnom Penh Restaurant recently posted on Instagram a photo of Fast and Furious star Sung Kang visiting the restaurant.

“Han from The Fast & the Furious,” shared the restaurant with the photo.

Phnom Penh is a long-time Vietnamese Cambodian restaurant famous for its butter beef, chicken wings, and all-around standout menu.

In addition to the Fast and Furious movies, Sung Kang also has acting credits in films like Raya and the Last Dragon, Live Free or Die Hard, and Code 8. 

Where would you take a Hollywood celeb to eat on their visit to Vancouver? Let us know in the comments.

Phnom Penh Restaurant

Address: 244 East Georgia Street, Vancouver

Instagram

