Oilers and Evander Kane agree to terms of contract: report

The Edmonton Oilers and controversial forward Evander Kane have reached an agreement on a new contract, according to TSN’s Shawn Simpson.

The Oilers are set to sign Kane to a $1.5 million contract that will be pro-rated through the remainder of the season.

Sounds like Kane is already signed by Edmonton for 1.5 million pro rated. Technically he needs to be under contract before any suspension kicks in. — Shawn Simpson (@TSNSimmer) January 13, 2022

The contract, according to Simpson, has not yet been registered with the league.

Kane is currently under investigation by the NHL because of his cross-border travel into Vancouver without proper medical clearance while COVID-positive in December, prompting the San Jose Sharks to terminate his contract last week, according to Elliotte Friedman.

The investigation could hold up Kane’s contract with Edmonton.

This second tweet from Simmer is more of what I'm talking about, nothing official just yet. Everyone in a holding pattern, how long does that last? https://t.co/aJ4nHUcxVg — Dustin Nielson (@nielsonTSN1260) January 13, 2022

Kane was placed on unconditional waivers by the Sharks last Saturday, and the final three-and-a-half years of his seven-year, $49 million contract were terminated on Sunday. The NHLPA filed a grievance on Kane’s behalf.

The Oilers are one of over a dozen teams reportedly doing due diligence on Kane.

“It’s a situation that I don’t think we need to talk too much about until something is a little bit more official,” Edmonton captain McDavid told media Wednesday. “Evander’s a great player and can help us a lot on the ice, and that’s first and foremost.

“Right now it’s all speculation and obviously Evander is an amazing player. He’s had lots of success over the last couple years.

“Whatever else has been going on is not something that I look into much.”

Kane was suspended for 21 games by the NHL earlier this season after submitting a fake vaccination card to the Sharks, and was eventually vaccinated, according to SJ Hockey Now’s Sheng Peng.

In August, Kane’s ex-wife accused him of parental/spousal neglect, domestic abuse and claimed that he was throwing games as part of a gambling operation.

The NHL said there was “no evidence” to support those claims following an investigation.

“I believe in second chances,” Oilers general manager Ken Holland said Tuesday. “It’s hard to be perfect. We’re all people. We all make mistakes. Some make big mistakes. Some make little mistakes. But it’s hard to be perfect.

“I think if somebody makes a decision or does something in their life and makes a mistake, I think they have to try to learn from it and try to change and should be entitled to a second opportunity once they do some of those things.”

Kane had six goals and eight points in five games in a stint with the San Jose Barracuda of the American Hockey League after being assigned to the minors following his suspension.

He has 506 points (264 goals, 242 assists) over parts of 12 seasons with the Atlanta Thrashers/Winnipeg Jets, Buffalo Sabres, and San Jose Sharks. He scored 26 goals in 64 games in 2019-20 and 22 goals in 56 games last season.

Kane has averaged 0.34 goals per game in his NHL career — a 28-goal pace over an 82-game schedule.