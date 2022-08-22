Calling all lovers of plant-based eats! On the heels of revealing plans to open dozens of new locations in BC and Alberta, Odd Burger has announced a Surrey outpost is officially in the works.

Earlier this year, the popular Canadian vegan fast-food chain signed a franchise deal for 36 Odd Burger locations to open in the aforementioned provinces over the next seven years.

Shortly after plans for a Vancouver location were revealed.

Founded in Ontario in 2014, Odd Burger is one of the world’s first vegan fast-food chains. It offers a menu of burgers, salads, wraps, desserts, and shakes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Odd Burger – Vegan Fast Food (@oddburgerfastfood)

This concept operates locations in Toronto, London, Windsor, and Vaughan.

According to the company back in May, plans for outposts in Calgary, Alberta, and in downtown Victoria, BC, were underway — the latter has a location deal pending at the time.

As for the first Surrey outpost for Odd Burger, franchisees are currently looking for a location in South Surrey for the concept. This spot is slated to open sometime in 2023.

We’ll keep you posted on details for all locations as they are revealed. Stay tuned!