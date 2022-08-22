McDonald’s Canada is at it again, as the fast-food chain has revealed a new permanent menu item just dropped: The McCrispy.

It’s fun to say and even more fun to eat, and you can try it starting today at participating restaurants nationwide.

It’s made from a combo of 100% Canadian-raised seasoned chicken breast, shredded lettuce, and mayo-style sauce served on a soft potato bun.

If you need a little more protein in your handheld, McDonald’s is releasing a second version of its new sandwich, the McCrispy Bacon Deluxe, made with bacon and a slice of fresh tomato.

This bacon-topped morsel is available starting August 16. You can try the OG McCrispy today and let us know your thoughts!

Check out what we thought here.