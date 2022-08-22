Holy moly it’s been one heck of a morning for fast-food news. First, we have a new offering launching at McDonald’s locations nationwide, and now, word of a buzzworthy new Tim Hortons morsel has reached our ears.

The Canadian-founded coffee and donut chain has been making big moves abroad lately, as it just opened its first location in India.

With that new outpost came a menu of eats that Canadians were seriously intrigued by, but it looks like some lucky folks in this country are going to get the opportunity to taste something new here.

Tim Hortons has confirmed to Dished that it’s “early days,” but a group of locations across Canada are testing the market for flatbread pizzas.

“Cheese stand-by… but if guests would like to get in on a slice of the action, they can check out one of 20 test restaurants in the GTA,” a representative for Tim Hortons told us.

Welp, there you have it. Keep an eye out if you’re in the GTA and keep your fingers crossed if you live somewhere else that this item comes to a location near you soon.