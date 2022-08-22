It’s just one buzzworthy pizza story after another lately. Papa John’s Canada’s new crustless creations, the Papa Bowls, are available country-wide starting today.

The Papa Bowls come in three varieties, Italian Meats Trio, Chicken Alfredo, and Garden Veggie. Folks can also build their own bowl, which basically means picking their favourite pizza toppings, sans crust.

The bowls are said to be “baked to piping hot perfection,” but as per usual, people on social media have some contradicting opinions.

Are you guys that hard up for ideas to draw people in? Throw all your toppings in a bowl and sell that? What an abysmal idea. Hey, if you guys are hiring for new product ideas, hit me up, I think I can top this joke if you pay me. — DetectiveMecha (@DetectiveMecha) August 17, 2022

If you’re looking for constructive criticism, I’d suggest that this would seem more appealing if there was pasta in these bowls. Otherwise, this would only somewhat appeal to people who’ve sworn off carbs — Duderonamus (@VakroV) August 18, 2022

So disappointed in this. I can see the bottom of the “bowl” through the toppings. #Sad pic.twitter.com/vOclSYLTKr — Dustin White (@DustinTheWhite) August 21, 2022

…. So you invented a hot salad? Why would you do this, Papa Jonathan’s? pic.twitter.com/ajnhCbx0u9 — Ian Comer (@WaffleFryWaifu) August 18, 2022

So…it’s cheese and sauce and toppings in a bowl? Like a soggy salad without lettuce? 🥴 I’m sorry…these really don’t look or sound appetizing. — musicpenguin66 🇺🇸🇺🇦🌻 (@musicpenguin66) August 17, 2022

It wasn’t all bad reactions on the interweb, though, many people were thrilled about the new bowls, saying they fit in with their dietary restrictions and preferences perfectly.

Love it! I started Keto 4 months ago and completely stopped eating pizza because I can’t have more than 20 carbs per day. Found out about it when I was buying for my kids today and saw it on the menu. Now I have more options. Does have 0.6g of sugar per cup of sauce but doable 🙂 — BUZZ’S MARGIN MAFIA (Daily 12 Hour Live Streams) (@Zyptic) August 19, 2022

Had a build your own today. Used Papa Points. It isn’t pretty, but I enjoyed it. Good serving size. I did think the ratio of ingredients wasn’t going to be right, but it was. Oddly “a lighter” meal than pizza proper. Will order again. — Julie (@NotSpelledJuly) August 17, 2022

A lot of people are hating on this, but I think this is a masterpiece. — iy ☆ (@iyzekia) August 17, 2022

You can be the judge and check it out for yourself now at a participating Papa John’s location near you.

While you’re at it, peep the new Tim Hortons flatbread pizzas too!