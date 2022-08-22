FoodFood TrucksRestaurants & Bars

Papa John's launches crustless pizza bowls across Canada

Hanna McLean
Hanna McLean
|
Aug 22 2022, 6:25 pm
Papa John's launches crustless pizza bowls across Canada
Courtesy Papa John's

It’s just one buzzworthy pizza story after another lately. Papa John’s Canada’s new crustless creations, the Papa Bowls, are available country-wide starting today.

The Papa Bowls come in three varieties, Italian Meats Trio, Chicken Alfredo, and Garden Veggie. Folks can also build their own bowl, which basically means picking their favourite pizza toppings, sans crust.

The bowls are said to be “baked to piping hot perfection,” but as per usual, people on social media have some contradicting opinions.

It wasn’t all bad reactions on the interweb, though, many people were thrilled about the new bowls, saying they fit in with their dietary restrictions and preferences perfectly.

You can be the judge and check it out for yourself now at a participating Papa John’s location near you.

While you’re at it, peep the new Tim Hortons flatbread pizzas too!

Hanna McLeanHanna McLean
+ Dished
+ Food Trucks
+ Restaurants & Bars
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.