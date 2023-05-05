Civil Liberties in Toronto was just named one of the top bars in the entire continent on a very esteemed list.

Last year, the organization behind The World’s 50 Best Bars officially launched a brand-new list and awards program: North America’s 50 Best Bars.

The second annual edition of the list just dropped and Toronto’s Civil Liberties was the top-ranked Canadian bar at number 12.

Civil Liberties also took the top spot in Canada’s 50 Best Bars in 2022.

Just off the corner of Ossington Avenue and Bloor Street, it’s a staple in the Toronto bar scene where patrons can find a new favourite or forgotten classic.

The award ceremony took place in Mexico’s San Miguel de Allende on May 4, and the other Canadian watering holes that made the list were Bar Pompette in Toronto (15), Botanist Bar in Vancouver (19), Atwater Cocktail Club in Montreal (32), Cloakroom in Montreal (35), Mother in Toronto (37), and Bar Mordecai in Toronto (43).

So what was the best bar in North America? That honour went to Double Chicken Please in New York City.

Wondering how the voting process works for this?

Places were ranked by gathering votes from 260 bar industry experts across the region who submitted their choices based on personal experiences.

That group comprises folks from Canada, the US, Mexico, and the Caribbean.

According to 50 Best, there’s no way bars can apply to be on the list, and no sponsors have any influence on the list.

To see the full list of North America’s 50 Best Bars 2023, check it out here.