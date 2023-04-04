Botanist Bar just snagged yet another impressive industry accolade. The upscale watering hole located in the Fairmont Pacific Rim has won the Michter’s Art of Hospitality Award as a part of the second annual North America’s 50 Best Bars 2023.

The award was voted for by 260 members of North America’s 50 Best Bars Academy, which included industry experts based in Canada, the US, Mexico, and the Caribbean.

Experts chose Botanist Bar as it stood out as a place they “received the single-best hospitality experience during the voting period.”

This is the first time a Canadian bar has won this coveted award.

The Michter’s Art of Hospitality Award is the first of some special pre-announced awards in the month leading up to the reveal of North America’s 50 Best Bars 2023, set to take place in San Miguel de Allende in Mexico on May 4.

“The Canadian bar community has forged a culture of exceptional hospitality that Botanist Bar exemplifies. Located at the far Western edge of the continent, the bar welcomes locals and travelers alike, with the bar team giving their all every shift to guarantee a memorable and bespoke experience for each guest,” says Mark Sansom, Content Director for North America’s 50 Best Bars.

“This nurturing approach to hospitality extends to the bar team itself, which enjoys a three-day weekend on average to help maintain a healthy work-life balance. In the cocktail world of cold hands and warm hearts, Botanist Bar is a shining example and a deserved recipient of the Michter’s Art of Hospitality Award.”

The organization highlights Botanist Bar’s Creative Beverage Director Grant Sceney and Head Bartender Jeff Savage in its reasoning for the award.

“Winning the Michter’s Art of Hospitality Award is a distinct and completely humbling honour,” says Savage.

“We have cheered from afar watching bars we deeply admire receive this accolade and to be a part of the conversation alongside them is a gift. Hospitality is truly the most important aspect of what we do at Botanist. It’s ingrained in every decision we make.”