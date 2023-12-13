Get festive with JW Marriott Parq Vancouver's new holiday experiences

You’ve worked hard all year and have earned a well-deserved break this season. That’s why we’re excited that JW Marriott Parq Vancouver has launched its exciting holiday experiences.

To help you restore your festive spirit, the popular downtown destination has partnered with VanDusen Botanical Gardens for Festive Lights and Warming Delights.

The package includes a stay at JW Marriott Parq Vancouver in any room type, complimentary hotel parking, and tickets for two guests to attend the VanDusen Festival of Lights.

And did we mention that you’ll even receive a coupon for mini donuts and hot chocolates from CinCity Donuts Food Truck at the gardens?

Both JW Marriott Parq and VanDusen Gardens are celebrating recent accolades from readers of Condé Nast Traveller, with the hotel being chosen as the top resort in Western Canada and the Festival of Lights being dubbed one of the most spectacular holiday light displays in the world.

JW Marriott Parq Vancouver and the Douglas, Autograph Collection are also serving up festive activities throughout the season, including Letters to Santa from December 18 to 24, gift wrapping and treats in the Douglas Lobby on December 22 and 23, and a New Year’s Day Recovery Station on January 1.

Of course, it wouldn’t be the holidays without delicious eats! Parq Vancouver features eight world-class restaurants and lounges, so you can try something different every day.

Highlights you won’t want to miss include gingerbread house decorating and festive buffets at Honey Salt, Christmas Eve Brunch and New Year’s Day Brunch Buffet at The Victor, New Year’s Eve at D/6 Bar and Lounge, Dueling Pianos at the Lotus Lounge, and more.

But just like the holidays, this experience won’t last long! So to experience all the festive fun, book Festive Lights and Warming Delights here.