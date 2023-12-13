FoodEventsRestaurants & BarsTravel DealsDH Community PartnershipSpecials & DealsCuratedTravel

Get festive with JW Marriott Parq Vancouver's new holiday experiences

Daniel Chai
Daniel Chai
|
Dec 13 2023, 7:09 pm
Get festive with JW Marriott Parq Vancouver's new holiday experiences
Vandusen Festival of Lights | JW Marriot Parq Vancouver

You’ve worked hard all year and have earned a well-deserved break this season. That’s why we’re excited that JW Marriott Parq Vancouver has launched its exciting holiday experiences.

To help you restore your festive spirit, the popular downtown destination has partnered with VanDusen Botanical Gardens for Festive Lights and Warming Delights.

The package includes a stay at JW Marriott Parq Vancouver in any room type, complimentary hotel parking, and tickets for two guests to attend the VanDusen Festival of Lights.

And did we mention that you’ll even receive a coupon for mini donuts and hot chocolates from CinCity Donuts Food Truck at the gardens?

JW Marriott Parq Vancouver

JW Marriott Parq Vancouver

Both JW Marriott Parq and VanDusen Gardens are celebrating recent accolades from readers of Condé Nast Traveller, with the hotel being chosen as the top resort in Western Canada and the Festival of Lights being dubbed one of the most spectacular holiday light displays in the world.

VanDusen Festival of Lights 2023

Vancouver Board of Parks and Recreation

JW Marriott Parq Vancouver and the Douglas, Autograph Collection are also serving up festive activities throughout the season, including Letters to Santa from December 18 to 24, gift wrapping and treats in the Douglas Lobby on December 22 and 23, and a New Year’s Day Recovery Station on January 1.

JW Marriott Parq Vancouver

JW Marriott Parq Vancouver

Of course, it wouldn’t be the holidays without delicious eats! Parq Vancouver features eight world-class restaurants and lounges, so you can try something different every day.

Highlights you won’t want to miss include gingerbread house decorating and festive buffets at Honey Salt, Christmas Eve Brunch and New Year’s Day Brunch Buffet at The Victor, New Year’s Eve at D/6 Bar and Lounge, Dueling Pianos at the Lotus Lounge, and more.

JW Marriot holiday experience

thevictorvancouver/Instagram

But just like the holidays, this experience won’t last long! So to experience all the festive fun, book Festive Lights and Warming Delights here.

GET MORE VANCOUVER NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Daily Hive

Community Partnership Content

This content was created by Daily Hive's Community Partnerships team independently with financial support from a sponsor.
Daniel ChaiDaniel Chai
+ Dished
+ Listed
+ Restaurants & Bars
+ Travel Deals
+ DH Community Partnership
+ Specials & Deals
+ Curated
+ Travel
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop