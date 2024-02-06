3 new grocery stores that recently opened in and around Vancouver

Metro Vancouver has been a hot spot for new grocery stores, with three new ones opening in January alone.

These new spots offer a variety of draws, including plenty of grab-and-go items, cafes, and unique snack offerings. Keep on reading to get all the deets on these three brand-new spots.

Meiga Supermarket just opened its first-ever location, and it’s in Metro Vancouver.

The concept comes from the Georgia Main Food Group, a BC-based family-owned and -operated company.

Meiga Supermarket, translated from its Chinese name (美萬家) meaning “beautiful family,” just opened, and it is chock full of Asian snacks and drinks, as well as some Western grocery ingredients, making it your one-stop shop for pretty much everything.

There’s also a Chinese takeout section alongside prepared sushi and BBQ, as well as a juice bar and a whole fridge dedicated to hotpot ingredients.

Spanning more than 45,000 sq ft on the second level at The Post, the produce section alone is about 15,000 sq ft. This place is sprawling, and the offerings are seemingly endless.

While the shelves and aisles are packed with local BC brands, President’s Choice, and tons of locally sourced whole foods, franchise owner David Sherwood tells Dished that a huge draw for customers will be the ready-to-eat offerings.

The “Canteen” area near the entrance will feature a 20-foot carvery with prime rib, roast chicken, salmon, and dozens of cooked vegetable and salad offerings, with seasonal changes. It will be offering a prime rib meal with two sets of vegetables for $15. There’s also a build-your-own-pasta item for just $10 and a bakery where Loblaws makes fresh bread daily.

PriceSmart in Lougheed is more than just your quick stop for groceries. In addition to the thousands of authentic, high-quality items sourced directly from Asia, this new grocery store features a seafood counter, bakery, hot food bar, and a new cafe called Harmony Cafe.

The hot food bar (called Takeout Town) offers items like made-to-order teppanyaki, ramen, or Hong Kong-style noodle soup, as well as prepared sushi, dim sum, and barbecue, all made daily in-store.

Additionally, you’ll be able to get bubble tea at Harmony Cafe alongside baked goods.

