A new Asian grocery store has just opened in Metro Vancouver and it’s offering a whole lot more than just produce and non-perishables.

PriceSmart in Lougheed is more than just your quick stop for groceries. In addition to the thousands of authentic, high-quality items sourced directly from Asia, this new grocery store also features a seafood counter, bakery, hot food bar, and a new cafe called Harmony Cafe.

The hot food bar (called Takeout Town) will offer items like made-to-order teppanyaki, ramen, or Hong Kong-style noodle soup, as well as prepared sushi, dim sum and barbecue, all made daily in-store.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The City of Lougheed (@thecityoflougheed)

Additionally, you’ll be able to get bubble tea at Harmony Cafe.

As part of its grand opening, the first 400 customers will receive a free $10 gift card and a chance to win $500!

PriceSmart Lougheed

Address: 9899 Austin Road, Burnaby

Still hungry? Discover Dished Vancouver on TikTok