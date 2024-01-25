A new Asian grocery store has just opened in Metro Vancouver and it’s offering a whole lot more than just produce and non-perishables.
PriceSmart in Lougheed is more than just your quick stop for groceries. In addition to the thousands of authentic, high-quality items sourced directly from Asia, this new grocery store also features a seafood counter, bakery, hot food bar, and a new cafe called Harmony Cafe.
The hot food bar (called Takeout Town) will offer items like made-to-order teppanyaki, ramen, or Hong Kong-style noodle soup, as well as prepared sushi, dim sum and barbecue, all made daily in-store.
- You might also like:
- I tried Jollibee for the first time and here's what I thought
- Metro Vancouver's newest Chipotle location officially opens next week
- "The Last of Us" cast was spotted at a restaurant in Vancouver
View this post on Instagram
Additionally, you’ll be able to get bubble tea at Harmony Cafe.
As part of its grand opening, the first 400 customers will receive a free $10 gift card and a chance to win $500!
PriceSmart Lougheed
Address: 9899 Austin Road, Burnaby
Still hungry? Discover Dished Vancouver on TikTok