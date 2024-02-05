The Richmond Dumpling Trail features some of Richmonds best eats

Richmond is known for all the delicious food it has to offer, and the Richmond Dumpling Trail is a great excuse to venture into the city for some great eats.

The trail, put together by Tourism Richmond, is your guide to check out some of the best spots for the beloved treat. Whether you’re a dumpling pro, or new to the world of these delicious bites, this trail will leave you wanting more.

We had the chance to check out three of the 13 spots on the trail. Spoiler warning: they were all delicious.

R&H Chinese Food

Our first stop took us to Lansdowne to a tiny stall in the food court. R&H Chinese Food has a large assortment of dumplings that are all made fresh and in-store. We actually walked in on them making a fresh batch.

During our visit, we tried three different dumplings: the xiao long bao, potstickers, and grilled juicy pork buns.

These dumplings were served in your typical food court packaging but were packed full of flavour. Our personal favourite was the grilled juicy pork buns, which were… well, juicy (and we mean that in the best way possible).

But don’t get us wrong, everything we ended up trying was delicious. The xiao long bao was also perfectly juicy, and the potstickers had that perfect crispy bottom.

Yuu Japanese Tapas

Our next stop took us to a less traditional but equally tasty spot on the dumpling trail. Yuu Japanese Tapas has a menu chock full of creative dishes and your more traditional eats. We recommend saving room if you’re going to be hitting this spot up because there will be so much you’ll want to order off the menu that you won’t be able to stop yourself.

We tried an assortment of dishes from Yuu, including the flying takoyaki ramen, volcano ramen, and beer ramen. Be warned, the flying takoyaki ramen looks so impressive that we did draw a bit of a crowd asking if they could take pictures of the food when we ordered it (which we, of course, agreed to).

No, it’s not just beer and ramen in a glass. This features cold broth ramen served to you in a beer glass. This item is only available seasonally, so make sure you double-check it’s on the menu before arriving if you really want to try this dish.

Another favourite was the popcorn chicken, which was served in an actual popcorn container with popcorn.

We, of course, also had to try the pan-fried dumplings, which were served on a sizzling skillet that, just like the flying takoyaki ramen, drew eyes from throughout the restaurant. Just like at R&H, these were delicious and also had that classic crispy bottom.

Empire Seafood Restaurant

This was one of the most traditional dumpling spots during our adventure, and it was every bit as good.

This is a good spot to go with a large group of people and sample a variety of dishes. However, there were just two of us during this visit, so we decided to keep our order on the small side (especially after eating all of that food from Yuu and R&H).

We got the chiu chow fun guo, har gow, and siu mai, which were all served to us in the bamboo steamers. Each one was fresh, and these were definitely the highest-quality dumplings we tasted on our trip.

Our favourite was the classic siu mai, which was filled with ground pork and shrimp. Overall, whatever you end up ordering at Empire Seafood Restaurant will be tasty.

This is just a small glimpse into the Richmond Dumpling Trail, which includes 13 different spots to visit. The full list of restaurants include:

Jade Seafood Restaurant Yuu Japanese Tapas Szechuan House Bánh Mì Très Bon Pepper Lunch R&H Chinese Food Suhang Restaurant Tsim Chai Noodle Restaurant Silkway Halal Cuisine Empire Seafood Restaurant Parkhill Seafood Restaurant 4 Stones Vegetarian Cuisine Dinesty Dumpling House

Tourism Richmond has also put together four different recommended itineraries of restaurants to get you started on your dumpling journey.

