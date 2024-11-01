6 must-try croissants at this year's Metro Vancouver Croissant Crawl

It’s our favourite time of year here at Dished. The Metro Vancouver Croissant Crawl has returned for 2024, and it brings with it a ton of drool-worthy flaky creations.

With over 35 participating vendors (and some offering multiple croissants) over 21 days, it can be tough to choose which spots to check out. That’s why we went out and tried some of these new tasty croissant creations to see if they’re worth the hype (spoiler alert: they are).

From an escargot-filled (and shaped croissant) to one inspired by the viral Dubai chocolate bar, here are some of our favourite croissants.

Bourguignon Escargot Spiral Croissant Pie

Not only is this croissant shaped like a snail, but it’s also stuffed with them. This pie croissant from A la Mode is inspired by Escargot à la Bourguignon, a French dish consisting of escargot in garlic and parsley butter. This takes it to a whole other level with a delectable burgundy creamy escargot filling of garlic shallot butter, tarragon, red wine, black olive, capers, Primora tomato, pureed mushroom, and caramelized onion. Savoury croissant fans will love this one.

However, this croissant will only be available until November 11, when A la Mode will switch it out for other exciting croissant creations, like a Dolce Tofu Brûlée Croissant Pie and Salmon Suntan Croissant Pie.

Where: A la Mode — 1689 Johnston Street #575, Vancouver

Truffle Treasure Zesty Blossom Croissant Pie

We’re doubling up on the A la Mode recommendations, but we just couldn’t choose between these two tasty options. This croissant pie design is inspired by the poppy and features zesty lemon curd, topped with caramelized black truffle, blackberry, cream Chantilly, and a mango-spiced half-sphere jelly.

Where: A la Mode — 1689 Johnston Street #575, Vancouver

Creme Brulee Cube Croissant

This croissant is straight out of a dream, and we mean that literally. Davie Village Bakery’s Creme Brulee Cube Croissant won the Design Your Dream Croissant Contest, in which contestants submitted their croissant ideas. Once the finalist was chosen, the public could vote for their favourite creation, which came up on top.

This croissant features a beautiful crispy creme brulee topping and berries, along with a cream-filled interior. It is what dreams are made of.

Where: Davie Village Bakery — 1216 Davie Street, Vancouver

Dubai Chocolate Croissant

Based on the viral Dubai chocolate bar, this croissant is stuffed full of pistachio paste and topped with crunchy pistachios and milk and dark chocolate drizzle. This croissant from Paul Bakery and Cafe is definitely one of the more decadent croissants at this year’s festival.

Where: Paul Restaurant, Café and Bakery — 1164 Robson Street, Vancouver

Cinnamoroll Croissant

This might be the cutest croissant of them all. The Cinnamoroll Croissant (not to be confused with an actual cinnamon roll) is a cotton candy-flavoured croissant inspired by the much-loved Sanrio character.

The croissant from Broyé Cafe is coated with sprinkles and filled with blue cotton candy cream. This is a must-try for anyone with a sweet tooth.

Where: Broyé Cafe & Bakery — 6414 Fraser Street, Vancouver

Lush Durian Moissant

If you’ve never had durian before, consider this your introduction. The Lush Durian Moissant is one of the most unique flavours at this year’s croissant crawl.

First of all, what is a moissant? To put it simply, it’s a combination of a croissant and mochi. To make things even more interesting, it is filled with a durian-flavoured cream. Don’t knock it until you try it.

And don’t worry, despite gaining a reputation for its interesting smell (a smell strong enough to deboard an entire plane), this croissant smells great.

Where: Broyé Cafe & Bakery — 6414 Fraser Street, Vancouver

