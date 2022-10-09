There's an adorable old western pumpkin town near Vancouver

These days, pumpkin farmers are getting really creative with their displays and we’re here for it. Near Vancouver, there are so many picturesque places to get pumpkins in the fall.

We love the pumpkin carriage at Taves Farms and the classic pumpkin house on a hill at Maan Farms, for example.

But one of the most fun places to go near Vancouver for cute pumpkin pictures is Laity Pumpkin Patch in Maple Ridge.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amanda | Things To Do In Vancouver With Kids (@thosetinytoes)

There are two adjacent pumpkin patches here. The original one is the “north” location for young kids and their families, and the south location is for older kids, but both have attractions that everyone can enjoy, says Laity on their website.

You’ll find the old western pumpkin town at the South patch. This year, the town is bigger than ever. For 2022 they’ve expanded and added a school, so now there are four pumpkin buildings.

There’s also the pumpkin cannon, a corn maze, an obstacle course, and plenty of games on site.

Ready to be the sheriff of a pumpkin town? Add this pumpkin patch to your fall bucket list.

Where:

Laity Pumpkin Patch – North 21145 128th Avenue, Maple Ridge

Laity Pumpkin Patch – South 12725 Laity Street, Maple Ridge

When: Open now until October 31, from 9 am to 5 pm on weekends and 12 pm to 5 pm on weekdays.

Cost: $12 adult admission