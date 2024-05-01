12 can't-miss food events happening in Vancouver in May

April showers bring May flowers… and plenty of May food events.

From an all-inclusive boozy craft drink festival to a special dinner to a California-inspired cafe pop-up, here are 12 can’t-miss events happening in and around Vancouver this month.

Looking for some special Mother’s Day dinners? Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered right here.

Spirits in the Park is coming to Fort Langley Park as part of Langley Craft Beverage Week. Expect plenty of live music and tastings from over 10 distilleries, and tastings from local breweries and cideries. There will be a “Brewhalla Mix Bar” at the festival, where attendees can mix with a selection of local non-alcoholic beverages. People are also encouraged to bring their own food, blankets, or chairs and have a picnic in the park.

When: May 19

Time: 2 to 5 pm

Where: Fort Langley Park — 9089 Nash Street, Fort Langley

Tickets: $85 (include all drink tastings)

La Pizza Week is returning for its fourth year, and multiple restaurants across the city will serve unique creations just for the festival.

When: May 1 to 7

Where: Participating restaurants in and around Vancouver

Spot Prawn season is incredibly brief, lasting only six weeks from roughly the beginning of May, which makes its arrival each year that much more highly anticipated. To celebrate the season of the delectable seafood, Vancouver’s Spot Prawn Festival is set to officially return on Sunday, May 26, at the False Creek Fisherman’s Wharf. The event will feature two brunch seatings (one at 11 am and one at 1:30 pm) for those 19+. Tickets are also available for the ever-favourite prawn bisque.

When: Sunday, May 26, from 11 am to 3 pm

Where: False Creek Fisherman’s Wharf — 1505 West 1st Avenue, Vancouver

Tickets: On sale now

Sunday Funday Cookout

Head on out to Superflux Beer for a Sunday Funday cookout on May 5. They’ll be serving up their new collaboration menu alongside their signature Birdies paella criolla.

When: May 5

Where: Superflux Beer Company — 505 Clark Drive, Vancouver

Time: 12 to 5 pm

The Palm Cafe Surfside Pop-up

A California-inspired, immersive pop-up experience titled Surfside is coming to Guildford Mall. Here, you’ll find palm trees, surfboards, and waves, alongside some special treats from Abbotsford Palm Cafe. You’ll also be able to get some summery drinks, including a special iced Coconut Dream beverage crafted exclusively for Surfside. This beverage features espresso and white chocolate topped with coconut sweet cream cold foam.

When: May 1 to June 9

Where: Guildford Town Centre — 10355 152 Street, Surrey

Cinco de Mayo Margarita Marathon

Score some discounted Margaritas for Cinco de Mayo, including mango, pineapple, and jalapeño options for $9. There’s nothing better than enjoying the nice weather and kicking back with a tasty marg.

When: May 3 to 5

Where: Multiple locations across Metro Vancouver

The Richmond Night Market is officially open for the 2024 season, and you’ll want to bring your appetite. The wide selection of food and drink offered at the market always impresses, and market organizers say there are over 600 items from a whopping 110 booths and food trucks to check out.

When: Fridays to Sundays from April 26 until October 14, 2024, plus holiday Mondays

Where: 8351 River Road, Richmond (near Bridgeport Station)

Tickets: $8.50

Brewhalla returns to Metro Vancouver with four epic festivals this year. Get ready to check out dozens of craft beer vendors serving cool sips. There’ll also be live music stages, food trucks, field games, and more for attendees to enjoy.

When: May 18, August 10 and October 5

Time: 12 to 6 pm (May, August and October)

Where: Fort Langley Park (May), New Westminster (August), and Watson Glen Park in Chilliwack (October)

Tickets: Online

Chef Dez Lo (Top Chef Canada X runner-up) and Chef TJ Conwi (Ono Vancouver) are teaming up with designers and design educators Ranee Lee and Amanda Huyn for a special one-night dining experience.

One Lovely Hour for PechaKucha Vancouver will help guests explore the perceptions and affordances of foods for older adults. The event, which has two seatings, will include a three-course meal, three-drink cocktails, and an insightful conversation. All attendees will also take home their own One Lovely Hour plate, which was produced by Portuguese artisans.

When: May 7

Time: Seatings at 5:30 and 8:30 pm

Where: False Creek Yacht Club – 1661 Granville Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Online

Mother’s Day is always a big occasion on the calendar, and if you’re looking to treat that special mom to a mouthwatering meal this year, we’ve got you covered. The Greater Vancouver Food Truck Festival is hosting the Food Truck Festival: Mother’s Day Edition at the BCIT Burnaby campus.

Happening in BCIT’s huge parking lot, this food-filled adventure features more than 20 food trucks, a BC Shop Local artisan market, live entertainment, and more. And you don’t have to be a mom to attend — everyone is invited to the feast.

When: May 11 and 12

Time: 11 am to 8 pm (Saturday), 11 am to 7 pm (Sunday)

Where: BCIT Parking Lot – 3700 Willingdon Avenue, Burnaby

Cost: Free; register for free tickets online

Art Dinner Series

Enjoy a beautiful coursed menu by Executive Chef Johann Caner while a 40-piece multi-canvas masterpiece is created right before your eyes by guest artist Lucas Beaufort. Plus, Premium Package Guests will receive an original art piece to take home with them!

When: May 8

Time: 7 pm

Where: Honey Salt — 39 Smithe Street, Vancouver

Cost: Dinner package $85; Premier package $195

Calling all wine enthusiasts. Top Drop will offer Vancouverites and professionals the opportunity to attend walk-around, casual soirée-styled tastings from dozens of international wineries will be on offer with exclusive pours, new releases, and exciting new finds. There will also be a handful of craft beer, crunchy ciders, and an array of international artisan cheeses to sample.

When: May 14 and 15

Time: 7 pm

Where: Roundhouse Community Arts & Recreation Centre — 181 Roundhouse Mews, Vancouver

Tickets: $135