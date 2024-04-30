Kinton Ramen lowers prices at noodle bars across Canada

In response to growing economic challenges and price increases, one Canadian ramen chain has decided to lower its prices.

Effective as of April 29, Kinton Ramen has lowered the prices on a number of its dishes.

“We understand the financial pressures facing our customers, and we are committed to supporting them by offering high-quality dining experiences at more affordable prices,” says Daiki Takane, vice president of operations at Kinka Family, the parent company of Kinton Ramen. “Our goal is to be a practical option in a challenging economic landscape, and this reduction exemplifies our commitment to that aim.”

Dished was told Kinton’s original ramen used to be $16.99 but has now been lowered to $14.99. A beef original ramen that used to be $18.99 is now $16.99. Additionally, its Pork Miso was originally $17.99 and is now $15.99, making it about a $2 price reduction per bowl.

Dished was also told Kinton lowered the prices for appetizers by about 50 cents each.

In a press release, Kinton said the price reduction is facilitated by its expansion, with 38 locations across North America and a projected 45 storefronts by year-end.

“The solutions underscore the ingenuity of our team,” says Andrey Anuchin, senior director of procurement at Kinka Family.

“We’re discovering avenues to uphold our benchmarks while enhancing the accessibility of our meals. As a result, we can now share these savings with our customers and express our gratitude for their resilience amid the market fluctuations brought on by the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Whether you’re a first-time visitor or a steadfast customer, your support is deeply appreciated, and we eagerly anticipate crafting a memorable culinary experience together.”

Established in May 2012, Kinton was one of the first Japanese ramen restaurants in Toronto. Led by Executive Chef Aki Urata, Kinton prioritizes the use of fresh ingredients to make quality noodles and broths.

The chain recently opened a location on Robson Street in downtown Vancouver, and a Marine Gateway location is also on the way.