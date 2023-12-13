A former Bachelor star has taken to TikTok to post his top food stops in the world, and a Vancouver restaurant has taken the number one spot.
Matt James revealed that Italian eatery Ask For Luigi was his top food stop in 2023.
Ask For Luigi is one of the best places for pasta in Vancouver and has even been shouted out by celebs like Blake Lively, who said it was on her list of “favourite things in the world.”
- You might also like:
- Vancouver's newest destination for Greek eats is the perfect vibe for your next date night
- Academy Award winner Anthony Hopkins spotted at another Vancouver eatery
- Spotted again: Seth Rogen can't get enough of this Vancouver restaurant
It was also listed as one of the best Italian restaurants in the world for 2023 by the Italian food and wine publishing group Gambero Rosso. Additionally, Ask For Luigi has received a Michelin Guide recommendation.
@mattjames9191 our TOP 11 food stops in the world for 2023 🌎🍴 . #11 Emmett’s on Grove (NYC) order anything 🍕🥗 #10 Oh Boy Brooklyn (NYC) order the breakfast sandwich or 🍔 #9 Barans 2239 (Hermosa Beach, California) order the breakfast burrito 🌯 #8 Arsicault Bakery (San Francisco, CA) order the pastries 🥐 #7 Sparrow Bakery (Bend & Portland, Oregon) order the ocean roll 🥐 #6 McLoons Lobster Shack (Maine) order the Rolls Royce 🦞 #5 Culture Espresso (NYC) order anything ☕️🍪 #4 NAC (London) order crushed milk 🍪 frosties #3 Emilia’s Crafted Pasta (London) order everything 🍝🍨 #2 Angelo’s Pizzeria (Philadelphia) order SHARP cheese cheesesteak & pizza 🍕 #1 ♬ original sound – mattjames919
One commenter on James TikTok said Ask for Luigi was the only stop they’ve been to on the list, to which Matt James replied, “If that’s the only one you’ve had, you’re in a good place!”
James enjoyed Ask For Luigi on his trip to Vancouver back in August 2023, where he also visited Café Medina for breakfast and Minami in Yaletown for lunch.
View this post on Instagram
Other inclusions on James’ list were Emmet’s On Grove in New York City, Nac in London, and Angelo’s Pizzeria in Philadelphia.
James is best known for starring in Season 25 of The Bachelor, which aired in 2021. During his season, he chose to start a relationship with Rachael Kirkconnell, and the couple is still together to this day.
Ask For Luigi
Address: 305 Alexander Street, Vancouver
Still Hungry? Discover Dished Vancouver on TikTok.