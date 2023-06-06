Seven Vancouver spots named among best Italian restaurants in the world

Vancouver’s restaurant scene has been recognized on an international scale more than a couple of times as of late.

Most recently, Gambero Rosso, the Italian food and wine publishing group, has released its list of the top Italian restaurants in the world for 2023.

The awards ceremony, which took place during Gambero Rosso’s 2023 Tre Bicchieri World Tour (which made a stop in Vancouver on June 2), recognized Italian restaurants, pizzerias, and wine bars around the world for authentic Italian dining experience – among these, seven Vancouver spots were recognized.

The city’s best spots were ranked according to a three-point rating system, with restaurants awarded with Forks, bistros and trattorias with Shrimps, wine bars and tables with Wine Bottles, and pizzerias with Slices.

In the category of best wine list, Vancouver’s Cin Cin received two out of three Bottles, while L’Ufficio was named among the world’s best wine bars, also with two Bottles.

Via Tevere, long a Vancouver local favourite for authentic Italian pizza, officially has a stamp of approval for being among the best with its distinction in the pizzeria category with one Slice.

As for the best Italian restaurants, Cioppino’s Mediterranean Grill received an impressive three Forks, Giardino Restaurant with two, La Quercia with two, and Ask for Luigi received one.

To see the entire list, check out Gambero Rosso’s website.