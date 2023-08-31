A reality TV star just dropped a video sharing his favourite eats in the city, and he had some solid choices.

Matt James is best known for starring in Season 25 of The Bachelor, which aired in 2021. During his season, he chose to start a relationship with Rachael Kirkconnell, and the couple is still together to this day.

According to Kirkconnell’s Instagram, the couple may have been in Vancouver earlier in August.

But James just dropped a video showing his recommendations for a full day of eating in Vancouver. The post is full of a ton of details about the dishes, including prices. The total cost of all the dishes adds up to $295, and that’s before tax and tip. Here’s the video so you can see how James ate while he was in Vancouver:

Breakfast

For breakfast, James went to Café Medina, where they ordered:

Wolves Breakfast (for two) $37

Poached egg, flatiron steak, bacon, saucisson de Paris, andouille and merguez Sausage, pickles, roasted potatoes, grilled Focaccia.

Paella $22

Sunny egg, orzo, chorizo sausage, roasted vegetables, grana padano, avocado, spicy charred tomato salsa.

Sunny egg, orzo, chorizo sausage, roasted vegetables, grana padano, avocado, spicy charred tomato salsa.



Granola $12

Fresh fruit, cardamom pistachio granola, yogurt, and honey

Fresh fruit, cardamom pistachio granola, yogurt, and honey

Lunch

For lunch, it was fancy sushi at Minami in Yaletown, a known celeb-favourite. Here are all of James’ recommendations:

Spicy Sesame Edamame , chilli-garlic tamari soy, shallot crisps, $10

, chilli-garlic tamari soy, shallot crisps, $10 Otoro , “fatty sashimi tuna,” $12

, “fatty sashimi tuna,” $12 Chutoro , “less fatty sashimi tuna,” 10

, “less fatty sashimi tuna,” 10 Champagne Roll , Hokkaido scallop, salmon, cucumber, golden tobiko, Miku sauce, $24

, Hokkaido scallop, salmon, cucumber, golden tobiko, Miku sauce, $24 Bluefin Redwave Roll , bluefin tuna, rock crab, mayo, avocado, cucumber, daikon oroshi, arare, yuzu skin, wasabi pickles, $24

, bluefin tuna, rock crab, mayo, avocado, cucumber, daikon oroshi, arare, yuzu skin, wasabi pickles, $24 Salmon Oshi , pressed BC wild sockeye salmon, jalapeño, Miku sauce, $22

, pressed BC wild sockeye salmon, jalapeño, Miku sauce, $22 Saba Oshi, pressed house-cured mackerel, miso sauce, $22

Dinner

Dinner ended up being James’ favourite meal of the day, and he headed to Ask For Luigi, where he ordered:

rigatoni alla bolognese , $32

, $32 pasta ‘del giorno’ – a pappardelle duck ragu, $32

– a pappardelle duck ragu, $32 a vegetarian spaghetti cacio e pepe , $25

, $25 olive oil cake with whipped ricotta, $11

Apparently, this video was part one of two, so we’re waiting for more Canadian content to drop soon! What do you think of James’ breakfast, lunch, and dinner in Vancouver?