Academy Award winner Anthony Hopkins spotted at another Vancouver eatery

Nov 29 2023, 9:12 pm
Anthony Hopkins is hitting some great spots when it comes to Vancouver’s dining scene.

The legendary Academy Award-winning actor was photographed dining at upscale Indian restaurant Tasty in Yaletown earlier this week.

Additionally, the A-lister was spotted having lunch at downtown Vancouver’s Hydra Estiatorio.

While the restaurant itself couldn’t confirm, a source very close to the eatery said Hopkins “thoroughly enjoyed lunch” at the Mediterranean restaurant on Monday afternoon.

 

Hopkins is currently in Vancouver filming the new action-thriller movie Locked.

He’s best known for his roles in The Silence of the LambsKing Lear, and Thor: Ragnarok, among many others. 

With files from Marco Ovies 

