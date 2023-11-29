Anthony Hopkins is hitting some great spots when it comes to Vancouver’s dining scene.

The legendary Academy Award-winning actor was photographed dining at upscale Indian restaurant Tasty in Yaletown earlier this week.

Additionally, the A-lister was spotted having lunch at downtown Vancouver’s Hydra Estiatorio.

While the restaurant itself couldn’t confirm, a source very close to the eatery said Hopkins “thoroughly enjoyed lunch” at the Mediterranean restaurant on Monday afternoon.

Hopkins is currently in Vancouver filming the new action-thriller movie Locked.

He’s best known for his roles in The Silence of the Lambs, King Lear, and Thor: Ragnarok, among many others.

With files from Marco Ovies