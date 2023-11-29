Academy Award winner Anthony Hopkins spotted at another Vancouver eatery
Anthony Hopkins is hitting some great spots when it comes to Vancouver’s dining scene.
The legendary Academy Award-winning actor was photographed dining at upscale Indian restaurant Tasty in Yaletown earlier this week.
- You might also like:
- Kraft Dinner reduces portion sizes and Canadians are calling out shrinkflation
- New Metro Vancouver brewery aims to bring top-notch sips and retro vibes come opening
- A true McMiracle: McDonald's McRib spotted on Canadian menus after 10-year absence
Additionally, the A-lister was spotted having lunch at downtown Vancouver’s Hydra Estiatorio.
While the restaurant itself couldn’t confirm, a source very close to the eatery said Hopkins “thoroughly enjoyed lunch” at the Mediterranean restaurant on Monday afternoon.
View this post on Instagram
Hopkins is currently in Vancouver filming the new action-thriller movie Locked.
He’s best known for his roles in The Silence of the Lambs, King Lear, and Thor: Ragnarok, among many others.
With files from Marco Ovies