A brand new cafe is making its way to North Vancouver later this month, serving up classic coffee offerings and contemporary brunch.

Loam Bistro is brought to us by co-owners, entrepreneurs, and life and business partners Honoka Saito and Chef Rahul Negi. It will be open daily for brunch, lunch, and coffee to go and to stay.

Saito will handle the beverage side of things with her years of experience as a barista. Loam will serve up a variety of espresso-based beverages (macchiato, cortado, flat white, pistachio mocha), comprising beans from local roasters like North Vancouver’s House of Funk and Richmond’s Moving Coffee. Teas from O5 and premium matcha and hojicha sourced directly from Japan will also be available.

The food menu, on the other hand, is being led by Negi, who has helmed kitchens in acclaimed five-star hotel properties around the world, as well as Vancouver’s Joe Fortes Seafood & Chop House and Robba da Matti.

The menu will feature lighter fare like Warm Kale and Tumeric Quinoa and Acai Bowls, as well as some more filling and elevated brunch options like a Bone Marrow Omelette, Avocado ‘Croast,’ and Pistachio French Toast just to name a few.

“At Loam , we blend international inspiration with fresh, local ingredients and the finest coffees and teas we can source both from around the globe and here at home served in a community hub that celebrates the unique diversity and pride of place of the North Shore we call home,” said Negi. “We’re excited to be able to open our doors and introduce ourselves to the neighbourhood and can’t wait to show our love for local at Loam .”

Negi and Saito also took great care during the design and build process to bring the outside in and infuse the room with the natural elements and character of the North Shore. They accented the bright and airy space with lush greenery, hung flowers, and included a 12-foot tree in the centre. They also used light wood for the floors, banquettes, and chairs.

Be sure to check back here for an exact opening date once it’s announced.

Are you excited bout this new brunch experience coming to North Vancouver? Let us know in the comments.

Address: 230 Esplanade W, North Vancouver