Here’s some sugary sweet news from our favourite local donut maker: Lee’s Donuts’ new permanent Metro Vancouver location soft opens tomorrow.

That’s right, starting June 8, donut lovers can head to the Willowbrook Shopping Centre and head to Lee’s newest storefront in The Courtyard.

Lee’s previously operated as a temporary pop-up inside the Langley destination. Now, it has new digs and it joins a handful of other concepts in the mall’s newest foodie area, including OEB Breakfast Co and Red Robin.

Lee’s newest outpost makes all the classics we know and love from the brand, including Honey Dip, Raspberry Jelly, Fritters, and Bavarian Cream donuts.

While you’ll be able to snag donuts starting June 8, the grand opening for this location (and The Courtyard, in general) will be taking place on June 23.

On that day, from noon to 4 pm, people can get one FREE donut per person while quantities last.

Folks just need to make sure they are following Lee’s on Instagram to get the grand opening freebie donut.

It’s been a very busy time for the Lee’s Donuts team. The crew actually just unveiled the name of its brand-new mascot and it’s pretty sweet if you ask us.

Lee’s Donuts Willowbrook

Address: The Courtyard — Willowbrook Shopping Centre

