Earlier this year, Dished shared the news that Caffé Delish would be opening a new location in Pitt Meadows.

The locally founded café used to operate a gluten-free bakery in Vancouver on East Hastings Street, which closed in late 2021, before revamping and opening its café concept in Port Coquitlam.

The PoCo location of Caffé Delish opened back in May 2022 and has since established a dedicated following for its creative drinks and decadent baked goods, all of which are gluten-free.

The brand also operates a bakery, which is located in Port Coquitlam.

The new location at 12528 Harris Road is slated to open at the end of June, we’re told.

“We’re just finishing renovations and waiting on final inspections but it’s looking good!” Caffé Delish tells Dished.

Caffé Delish – Pitt Meadows

Address: 12528 Harris Road, Pitt Meadows

