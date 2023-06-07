Caffé Delish to open new Pitt Meadows location this month
Earlier this year, Dished shared the news that Caffé Delish would be opening a new location in Pitt Meadows.
The locally founded café used to operate a gluten-free bakery in Vancouver on East Hastings Street, which closed in late 2021, before revamping and opening its café concept in Port Coquitlam.
The PoCo location of Caffé Delish opened back in May 2022 and has since established a dedicated following for its creative drinks and decadent baked goods, all of which are gluten-free.
View this post on Instagram
The brand also operates a bakery, which is located in Port Coquitlam.
- You might also like:
- New eatery replacing beloved Kent's Kitchen in Vancouver has officially opened
- Popular hot pot restaurant finally opening third Metro Vancouver location soon
- Happy ending for Vancouver bar as stolen painting is bravely returned by thief
The new location at 12528 Harris Road is slated to open at the end of June, we’re told.
“We’re just finishing renovations and waiting on final inspections but it’s looking good!” Caffé Delish tells Dished.
Caffé Delish – Pitt Meadows
Address: 12528 Harris Road, Pitt Meadows