When the news hit that affordable eatery Kent’s Kitchen would be closing its doors in Chinatown back in April, the community was left waiting to find out what would replace it.

Now, a new concept has taken over the space, and it seems it’s just as affordable and community-minded as its predecessor.

Tato’s Kitchen, located at 232 Keefer Street, has just softly opened, offering similar Chinese fare as Kent’s.

According to some Instagram posts shared by the Chinatown BIA and the Vancouver Chinatown Merchants Association, Tato’s offers special combos such as steamed rice with two sides for $9.98, as well as either chow mein, rice noodles, fried rice with two toppings for $11.50.

The take-out only spot is cash only.

Tato’s Kitchen

Address: 232 Keefer Street, Vancouver