Heads up, Vancouver, a new cafe and wine bar is opening in the city that you should get excited about.

Gauche is a new restaurant opening in Vancouver at 938 Commercial Drive.

“We fell in love with the apéro concept during our travels together but our desire to replicate the tradition upon returning home to Vancouver would always be left unfulfilled,” shared Kiara Hamadeh, co-owner of Gauche. “There’s a certain attitude, or lack thereof, that accompanies an apéro: easy-going, unpretentious and laissez-faire. Pair that with good food, good drinks, good company and, in our case, good coffee, and you have Gauche.”

In the morning, the space will operate as a cafe offering a full coffee menu, a selection of baked goods, and sandwiches. Then, in the evening, it will transform into a Mediterranean-inspired spot for share plates and mezze dishes, alongside a cocktail and wine menu.

Hamadeh shared that its menu will be locally driven, meaning it will rotate with the seasons.

An exact opening date and menu have yet to be announced, but Hamadeh told Dished that they’re planning a soft opening on December 1 and a grand opening expected for early January.

“We can’t wait to share a taste of the Mediterranean/European way of life with our community in our little home away from home,” concluded Hamadeh.

Address: 938 Commercial Drive, Vancouver

Instagram

