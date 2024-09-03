Few things are better than a fresh bagel, which is why we’re so excited about Wa-Bagel’s new pop-up location.

Located inside Bentall Centre at 505 Burrard Street in Vancouver, this spot will be dishing out some of your favourite bagel creations.

For those unfamiliar, Wa-Bagel uses Canadian flour and makes its bagels using unique techniques inherited from Japanese food culture. ingredients for this type of bagel are rolled rather than mixed in the dough like the traditional style of bagel most of us are familiar with.

The “Tokyo-meets-New York-style” creations are indeed chewy and airy, giving it a texture different from other bagels we’ve tried before.

Varieties include bagels like its Ume Bacon (bagel filled with crispy bacon and ume paste) and Strawberry Dough (bagel filled with lemony cream cheese and topped with cheesecake crumble), as well as bagel sandwiches like its Montreal Sandwich (smoked meat and miso caramelized onions) and Pacific Sandwich (locally sourced sockeye salmon, a shiso leaf, and caper crisps).

The shop is the creation of Head Baker Yukiko Iikura, who founded her own popular bagel shop in Japan called Kepo Bagels. It is part of Aburi Restaurants Canada. The bagel shop currently has another Vancouver location inside Park Place at 666 Burrard Street.

The pop-up location is now open and will operate Monday through Friday starting at 8 am. Dished reached out to Wa-Bagel for more details on the pop-up.

Address: Inside Bentall Centre — 505 Burrard Street, Vancouver

With files from Hanna McLean