Who doesn’t love dosas? A huge, thin crepe filled with savoury curry sounds like an excellent meal. Now, you’ll soon be able to grab this delicious meal on the road.

Downtown Dosas is a new food truck company that sells authentic South Indian home-style dosas.

You’ll be able to find varieties like Chicken Keema (flavourful minced chicken curry spread inside a plain dosa), Podi Karam (onion chilli paste spread on a plain dosa then sprinkled with spicy lentil powder), and Egg (plain dosa topped with beaten egg and onion).

Each dosa is served with coconut chutney, tomato chutney, and sambar (lentil soup), and customers can choose between oil and ghee.

In addition to dosas, you’ll also be able to grab chai at this food truck.

Downtown Dosas is preparing to hit the road starting July 2024. Check its Instagram for updates on where it will be hitting up first.

