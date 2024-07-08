Two of Vancouver’s coolest names in food are teaming up to bring the city the ultimate hot dog pop-up.

For one day only, from 4 to 8 pm on Friday, July 12, folks can get their hands on The Drive Canteen and BETA5 Chocolates’ sweet and savoury creations.

Expect The Drive Canteen’s signature souped-up glizzies and BETA5’s Hot Dog Ice Cream Sandwich.

“Our friend Adam (Chandler) from BETA5 is one of the most talented pastry chefs out there, and his Hot Dog Ice Cream Sandwich is incredible – it looks exactly like a hot dog!” says Doug Stephen, co-founder of DL Chicken, Downlow Burgers, Vennie’s Sub Shop, and The Drive Canteen.

“Paired up with our glizzies, it makes a great one-two punch – some sweet and some savoury. We’re also pouring some housemade non-alcoholic cocktails to pair with both hot dog creations.”

Be sure to mark your calendar and get these ‘dogs while you can. This pop-up is here for a good time, not a long time!

Who Let The Dogs Out

When: Friday, July 12, from 4 to 8 pm

Where: The Drive Canteen — 1111 Commercial Drive, Vancouver

