Fairmont Chateau Whistler launches Radiante Taqueria Terrace

Whistler has some stellar spots to sip and savour, and now, a new pop-up can be added to your list of must-try dining destinations there: the Radiante Taqueria Terrace.

Named after the Spanish word for “radiant,” this new outdoor dining experience is located on Fairmont Chateau Whistler’s secret garden patio, complete with a picturesque mountain backdrop.

Open Thursday through Sunday from 4 to 10 pm, Radiante Taqueria Terrace will operate from now until the end of September, giving you ample opportunity to check it out.

You can expect to find an array of Mexican cuisine up for order here thanks to Chef Alejandro Verdi, who drew inspiration for the menu from his upbringing in the Mayan Riviera.

“Radiante pays homage to my Mexican culinary heritage,” Chef Alejandro explains.

“It is centred on homestyle cooking, cherished family traditions, and meaningful connections.”

During our visit, we tried the Tuna Tostada, Seafood Ceviche, and the grilled-to-order Pasilla Braised Short Rib Taco. All were excellent and paired beautifully with the selection of sips up for order.

Naturally, margaritas are the name of the game here. There’s a build-your-own option when it comes to margs, too. You can choose the base flavour and rimmer and even upgrade your drink by opting for smoked, spicy, or blended.

Don Julio tequila cocktails and crisp Corona Cerveza are a great combo, and one creation here gives you a taste of both: the Lagerita.

This photo-worthy item is a combo of Don Julio Blanco, Cointreau, lime, and a Coronita.

Another show-stopper in the drink department is the Melipona, a delightful mix of Don Julio Primavera, honey, and lemon with a Mezcal rinse.

We didn’t check it out ourselves, but Radiante boasts Whistler’s one and only Te-Ski-La (think shot ski, but summer vibes), which can requested at the bar.

Be sure to pop by this patio and enjoy the vibes this summer, you won’t regret it.

When: Thursday to Sunday from 4 to 10 pm through to the end of September

Where: 4599 Chateau Boulevard, Whistler

Still hungry? Discover Dished Vancouver on TikTok