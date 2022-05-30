FoodRestaurants & BarsFood NewsRestaurant Openings

Karma: Inside downtown Vancouver's new opulent hotel lounge

May 30 2022, 11:27 pm
Scallop Trio (Hanna McLean/Daily Hive)
Vancouver loves its hotel food and beverage concepts, and there’s a new one for you to check out: Karma Lounge.

Located in the Paradox Hotel on W Georgia Street downtown, Karma and its sister spot in the property, Mansion Nightclub, are brought to us by After Dark Hospitality Group.

This new lobby bar experience aims to offer guests and patrons seasonal share plates, hand-selected wines, and signature cocktails.

Karma officially opened on May 20 in Paradox, which was the former Trump International Hotel & Tower Vancouver.

Hanna McLean/Daily Hive

During our visit to the swanky space, we learned that there will be a live DJ playing from 11 am to 11 pm daily. That feature is giving serious Vegas vibes if you ask us.

Hanna McLean/Daily Hive

In addition to the tunes, this place serves up some delicious bites.

Available daily from 11 am till late, folks will find morsels like Truffle Fries, Fried Chicken with gochujang glaze, Lamb Lollipops, and the delicious Chinois Prawns on the menu here.

The latter features crispy fried prawns with chinois mayonnaise, candied walnuts, and sesame seeds, and it’s a must-try.

Fried Chicken (Hanna McLean/Daily Hive)

Carrots Three Ways (Hanna McLean/Daily Hive)

There’s a signature Karma Burger up for order alongside other hearty options like Kobe-style Beef Meatballs, the Scallop Trio, and a Halibut Sandwich, to name a few.

Meatballs (Hanna McLean/Daily Hive)

Lamb Lollipops (Hanna McLean/Daily Hive)

When it comes to the sweet stuff, Karma’s got you covered. Dessert options here include a Chocolate Hazelnut Mousse, spiced Chai Tart, warm Mini Donuts, and a Peach-filled Cheesecake with graham cracker crumbs and vanilla ice cream.

Chai Tart (Hanna McLean/Daily Hive)

Mini Donuts (Hanna McLean/Daily Hive)

Cheesecake (Hanna McLean/Daily Hive)

Chocolate Hazelnut Mousse (Hanna McLean/Daily Hive)

For sips, expect the classics with a twist, like the Pick Me Up At 8, which combines vodka, Cointreau, Kahlúa, milk reduction, bitters, and espresso.

Pick Me Up At 8 (Hanna McLean/Daily Hive)

You can find Karma open Monday to Thursday from 11 am to 1 am, Friday and Saturday from 11 am to 2 am, and Sunday from 11 am to 1 am.

If you are looking to check out the other entertainment concepts near Karma, Mansion Nightclub is open Friday and Saturday nights, while independently operated next-door neighbour, Mott 32, currently offers dinner daily and lunch on weekends.

Karma Lounge

Address: 1161 W Georgia Street, Vancouver

Instagram

