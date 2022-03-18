Mansion Nightclub and Karma Lounge to open at Paradox Hotel Vancouver

Artistic renderings of the new Mansion Nightclub (left) and Karma Lounge (right) at Paradox Hotel Vancouver. (After Dark Hospitality Group)

Just in time for what is likely to be the strongest peak tourism season yet since the pandemic began, the Paradox Hotel Vancouver will be opening its doors next month, returning much-needed hotel room capacity to downtown.

But this will be much more than simply a reopening of the doors into the former Trump International Hotel & Tower Vancouver, under a different hotel brand and name.

In late Spring 2022, Paradox Hotel Vancouver will see the opening of two new concept entertainment and dining venues by After Dark Hospitality Group.

The former Drai’s Nightclub in the hotel is in the process of being transformed into Mansion Nightclub, a new entertainment destination with vibrant lighting, and a state-of-the-art sound system.

This 9,000-sq-ft nightclub spans multiple levels and includes the retainment of the existing pool and a rooftop patio.

The new operators state Mansion Nightclub — described as a South Beach-inspired nightclub — will be a destination for weekend nights, pool parties, celebrity after-parties, live entertainment, and big name performances, along with corporate and private functions.

“Our company owns and operates some of the top nightlife venues in Vancouver, and Mansion Nightclub will only push the envelope for the city’s entertainment scene,” said Mike Morissette, the owner of After Dark Hospitality.

“We believe Mansion Nightclub will be what Vancouverites have been longing for a sophisticated and lavish nightlife venue. We look forward to romanticizing the nightclub experience and appealing to a wide range of guests with our unique atmosphere and personable service.”

Also opening at Paradox Hotel Vancouver under the After Dark umbrella will be the Karma Lounge — a lobby bar next to the hotel’s main entrance on West Georgia Street.

Karma Lounge is envisioned as a modern, warm, inviting, and high-energy lounge, and a go-to meeting spot for locals, socialites, and business professionals. This completely redesigned lobby bar will have added new features, including a 20-ft wine fridge, fireplace, signature champagne fridges, and a DJ booth providing all-day entertainment.

Manpreet Sethi, an internationally and classically trained executive chef with luxury dining experience in Singapore and across Canada, will command Karma Lounge’s unique and luxurious dining experience.

Karma Lounge will be open daily, from 11 am to 1 am on weekdays, and up to 2 am on weekends.

“Karma Lounge will be unlike any other venue found in Vancouver. This city has never been able to experience a vibrant and high-energy lobby bar and eatery- until now,” continued Morissette.

“It has been a pleasure working with the Paradox Hotel team as our mission and values align so closely. Together, we aim to create an all-in-one hospitality experience and provide all guests with our signature and exclusive service.”

The upscale Mott 32 Chinese restaurant, also located next to the main entrance of Paradox Hotel Vancouver, will remain as part of the hotel’s diverse guest and visitor offerings. For the time being, the restaurant is open for daily dinner service only.

The entertainment offerings at Paradox Hotel Vancouver will be the fourth and fifth establishments for After Dark, which also owns WestOak Restaurant, Pierre’s Champagne Lounge, and Twelve West Nightclub.

The new Paradox Hotel Vancouver joins other new Paradox-branded hotels in Asia, located in Singapore and Phuket, Thailand.