Former Trump Vancouver to reopen as Paradox Hotel in April

The giant "TRUMP" sign has been removed from the West Georgia Street main entrance into the former Trump Vancouver hotel, as of December 23, 2021. (Kenneth Chan/Daily Hive)

Just over five years after it first opened as Trump International Hotel & Tower Vancouver, the storied property is now officially set to start a new chapter under a new hotel brand.

The 147-room luxury hotel within the base of downtown Vancouver’s second-tallest building will reopen on April 1, 2022, as the Paradox Hotel Vancouver.

Bookings can now be made online for dates starting after March, with rates starting at $239 nightly.

The reopening of the hotel provides much-needed hotel room capacity for the city ahead of the anticipated strong restart of tourism this spring, especially with cruise ship activity at the Canada Place terminal rebounding this year with more scheduled sailings than the year prior to the pandemic. Vancouver is currently facing a major hotel room shortage.

Paradox Hotel states it is pet friendly, with dogs staying for free, and high-speed WiFi is included.

The hotel also boasts an upscale gym and spa, an outdoor jacuzzi, and an indoor lounge with a pool, which was previously Drai’s Nightclub.

Upscale Chinese restaurant Mott 32, located next to the hotel’s main lobby, reopened last fall after a prolonged closure.

Paradox is a brand new international hotel brand owned by Malaysian-based TA Global Berhad, which owns the Vancouver tower. Local developer Holborn Group is the business unit for its development activity in Canada.

Other hotel properties under the Paradox umbrella now include Holborn’s Summit Lodge Boutique Hotel and Aava Whistler Hotel in Whistler Village, as well as Paradox Phuket Resort and Paradox Singapore Merchant Court at Clarke Quay, which are owned by TA Global Berhad.

The Trump hotel permanently closed in August 2020 due to the accumulated impacts of the pandemic, with local operating subsidiary TA Hotel Management declaring bankruptcy.

Minor renovations and rebranding on the Vancouver tower began in late 2021, including the removal of all “TRUMP” branded exterior building signage.