The West End is slowly becoming quite the haven for delectable baked goods, with the new additions of both Perfecto Cafe and Davie Village Bakery & Gelato in the neighbourhood.

It looks like we’ll soon be able to add Bisou Bakehouse to this list as well.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bisou Bakehouse (@bisoubakehouse)

The bakery, with a location already in North Vancouver, tells Dished it plans to open a second location in the West End later this summer.

“We are aiming for early August,” it shared.

The second location will be going in a new development at 1190 Bidwell Street.

Bisou hasn’t shared which menu items we can expect yet, but if the North Vancouver location is any indication, we’re in for more of the bakery’s French pastries, croissants, cakes, and take-home baguettes.

Stay tuned for more details on this space, but for now, you can check out Bisou’s offerings at 1189 16th Street West in North Vancouver.

Bisou Bakehouse

Address: 1190 Bidwell Street, Vancouver