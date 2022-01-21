Just for Laughs Vancouver postponed due to Omicron concerns

Vancouver comedy fans will have to wait a little longer to see some of their favourite stars on stage.

Just For Laughs Vancouver announced this morning the postponement of Western Canada’s largest comedy festival, originally slated to take place from February 15 to 27.

The postponement of the performances was due to the ongoing provincial restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Comedy superstars previously announced for the festival included John Mulaney, Bob the Drag Queen, Nicole Byers, Maria Bamford, and more.

“In light of the recent announcement issued by the Government of British Columbia, Just For Laughs Vancouver has come to the difficult decision to postpone this year’s festival,” said festival organizers in a statement. “Unfortunately, given the scope and size of the Festival, operating at 50 percent capacity in most venues is not a plausible option.”

Festival organizers are working on new dates for Just for Laughs Vancouver 2022 and re-confirming talent for the lineup. Patrons are encouraged to hold onto their tickets as further information is expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

One show still proceeding as of now is the special concert performance of Trevor Noah: Back to Abnormal. The host of the Daily Show will perform at Rogers Arena as part of his critically acclaimed tour on Saturday, February 26. Organizers said that the event would follow provincial guidelines of reduced capacity.

“Providing an opportunity to gather together to share big laughs is what Just For Laughs Vancouver does best,” said Heather Wallace, Festival Director, in a statement. “We are grateful for our festival sponsors, venues, staff and artists who are a huge support in helping to make sure we’re back in 2022. We appreciate ticket purchasers’ patience while we work towards rescheduling as many shows as possible.”