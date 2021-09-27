Please note: British Columbia is in Step 3 of its COVID-19 restart plan. Please adhere to COVID-19 health and safety measures, including physical distancing and frequent hand washing, and wearing a mask or face-covering in public indoor and retail spaces. If you are sick, please stay home.

One of Vancouver’s largest and most popular comedy festivals will be returning to the city this winter.

JFL NorthWest has just revealed the dates of its 2022 festival, which will take over Vancouver from February 17 to 22.

The six-day event will feature national, international, and local comedic talent at multiple venues throughout Vancouver.

One of the highlights of the festival, which was also announced on Monday morning, will be comedy superstar Trevor Noah. Noah, host of the Daily Show, will perform at Rogers Arena as part of his critically acclaimed tour, Trevor Noah: Back to Abnormal.

Organizers say that while they’re excited to welcome comedy fans back to live venues, however, a number of health and safety rules will be in place.

Patrons attending performances will be required to show proof of full vaccination upon entering a venue. It’s also being recommended that patrons wear a mask indoors even when seated, except for eating and drinking. These health and safety measures will be in place on top of any measures already set by local health authorities or venues.

Noah will perform at Rogers Arena on Saturday, February 26, 2022. Tickets for the show will go on sale online starting Friday, October 1, 2021, at 10 am.

JFL NorthWest fans can also expect a complete lineup announced later this fall.

Trevor Noah

Where: Rogers Arena — 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

When: Saturday, February 26, 2022

Tickets: Available online starting Friday, October 1

Daily Hive is a proud media partner of JFL NorthWest