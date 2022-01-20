12 Lunar New Year events to check out in Metro Vancouver

Please note: British Columbia is in Step 3 of its COVID-19 restart plan. Please adhere to COVID-19 health and safety measures, including physical distancing and frequent hand washing, and wearing a mask or face-covering in public indoor and retail spaces. If you are sick, please stay home.

Gong xi fa cai! The Year of the Tiger kicks off on February 1, and there are many fun Lunar New Year events happening in Metro Vancouver to celebrate before, during, and after.

From LunarFest to Into the Light, Chinese New Year workshops and more, here are 12 fun events to check out this year. Don’t forget the lucky red envelopes!

What: LunarFest Celebrations by Asian-Canadian Special Events Association takes place at the Vancouver Art Gallery Plaza – šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énk Square on February 5 and 6. Check out live performances, community booths, and more for the whole family to enjoy.

When: February 5 and 6, 2022

Time: 11 am to 6 pm

Where: Šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énḵ Square (north side of the Vancouver Art Gallery) – 750 Hornby Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: Into the Light (在燈光之中) runs for three days only, from February 18 to 20, and is an all-ages, walk-through event created by Hong Kong-born, Vancouver-based multidisciplinary artist Stephanie Won and award-winning Richmond-based artist Marina Szijarto.

Visitors to Into the Light will step inside the ancient tale of the sea-monster Nian (年) and will be guided through the immersive experience by illuminated lanterns and bursts of sound, colour and light, thanks to the lighting arrangement by Vanka Salim and soundscape composition by Sapphire Haze. Along the way, they will learn how certain Lunar New Year rituals became traditions still celebrated today.

When: February 18 to 20, 2022

Time: 5 to 8 pm (Friday), 1 to 8 pm (Saturday and Sunday)

Where: Gateway Theatre – 6500 Gilbert Road, Richmond

Cost: $18-$28, purchase online

What: Popular local foodie and tour guide Robert “Bob” Sung and the Chinatown Storytelling Centre share Chinese New Year traditions, stories, tips and recipes in this virtual event to celebrate the Year of the Tiger.

When: January 29, 2022

Time: 2 to 3 pm

Where: Online via Zoom

Cost: Free, register online

What: Inspired by the youthful spirit of Granville Island, The Society of We Are Canadians Too has created The Lantern City – Forever Young. From January 29 to February 21, head to Ocean Art Works to see the giant lanterns designed by Indigenous, Rukai, Taiwanese, Filipino and Canadian artists. The artworks celebrate children from all over the world as well as their endless potential

When: January 29 to February 21, 2022

Where: Ocean Art Works, Granville Island

Cost: Free

What: The Society of We Are Canadians Too has created an iconic installation for Lunar New Year at Šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énḵ Square (North Of The Vancouver Art Gallery). From January 27 to February 9, gigantic lanterns designed by Taiwanese, South Asian and Canadian artists will be set up and illuminated. The artworks represent the artists’ communities while welcoming everyone as part of the family.

Accompanying The Lantern City is an exclusively created musical piece by composer Chao-Ming Tung and pipa player Hui-Kuan Lin

When: January 27 to February 9, 2022

Where: Šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énḵ Square (north side of the Vancouver Art Gallery) – 750 Hornby Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: A free public showing of a 20-minute excerpt of 菠蘿麵包Pineapple Bun. Part of the 2022 PuSh International Performing Arts Festival, the new play by Howard Dai and co-produced by Rice & Beans Theatre is centred around a bakery in Taipei. The protagonist must face their diasporic guilt as they return back their hometown. There will also be a talk-back after the performance.

When: January 29, 2022

Time: 4 pm

Where: In-person at the Vancouver Playhouse Studio – 649 Cambie St, Vancouver; and online

Cost: Free, register online

What: Learn the history, customs, and traditions behind Lunar New Year celebrations at this Coquitlam Heritage workshop. Instructor Jessica Yue will demonstrate a variety of traditional dances and share some basic dances with Chinese New Year music. There will also be a cooking demonstration of sesame balls or baked rice cakes, with attendees having the chance to taste the treats.

When: January 29, 2022

Time: 1 to 3 pm

Where: Coquitlam Heritage at Mackin House – 1116 Brunette Avenue, Coquitlam

Cost: Free, register online

What: Over the Lunar New Year period, FlyOver Canada at the Canada Place pier in downtown Vancouver is featuring “Soar Over Taiwan,” a showcase of some of the island nation’s most iconic vistas and sites.

The immersive flight ride takes passengers along the waters near Green Island, above the famous Yanshui Beehive Fireworks Festival, past tea farms, and into the heart of Taipei — over the iconic Taipei 101 skyscraper. The film was originally shown at a Taiwan attraction, and this is the first time it has been featured at FlyOver Canada.

When: Now until February 13, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: 999 Canada Place, Canada, Vancouver, BC

Tickets: Available on-site or online. Booking online beforehand is advised.

What: Vancouver Public Library hosts an online event with Jeffrey Wong of the Wong Association and Doris Chow of the Youth Collaborative for Chinatown. Learn how to fold the lucky red envelopes into a popular shape, then discover common Lunar New Year customs around the red envelope tradition.

When: February 3, 2022

Time: 6:30 to 7:30 pm

Where: Online

Cost: Free, register online

What: Taiwanese-born visual artist Lady Hao Hao has created Fulfilled, Fortune, and Good (滿 福 好), an installation located at Cardero and Robson throughout the Lunar New Year season. The installation is in the form of chunlian, the custom where people place spring couplets and the characters for luck and fortune on doors to welcome a prosperous new year.

When: January 30 to February 15, 2022

Where: Cardero Street and Robson Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: Asian-Canadian Special Events Association and The Sher Vancouver LGBTQ Friends Society present a special screening of Emergence: ​Out Of The Shadows. The locally-made documentary follows Kayden, Jag, and Amar as they awaken to and express their sexuality within conservative South Asian families. Producer and cast member Alex Sangha and fellow cast member Jaspal answer questions after the film.



When: February 6, 2022

Time: 3 to 5 pm

Where: Vancouver Art Gallery – Annex Workshop – 750 Hornby Street Vancouver

Cost: Free, register online

What: Kitsilano Community Centre invites seniors 55 years and older to learn and celebrate the Chinese New Year. Snacks typical of the Chinese New Year will be served in this event led by instructor Gabrio Mannucci.

When: February 2, 2022

Time: 1 to 2:30 pm

Where: Kitsilano Community Centre – Snowy’s Lounge – 2690 Larch St., Vancouver

Cost: $4.05, register online