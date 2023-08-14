FoodRestaurants & BarsCanadaFood NewsRestaurant OpeningsBest of

5 international restaurant concepts with Canadian expansion plans

Aug 14 2023, 4:00 pm
Courtesy SWEET7 | @crumbl.ca/Instagram

While we love, and I mean love, our local eateries, we can’t help but notice some seriously buzz-worthy food and beverage brands entering Canada’s food chat.

Check out these international restaurant concepts that launched in Canada already or will do so imminently.

Oakberry

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by OAKBERRY Açaí Canada (@oakberry.ca)

This global superfood brand has big plans for a Canadian takeover.

Founded in 2016, the Brazilian “açai phenomenon” is known for its fresh, 100% natural bowls and smoothies.

Oakberry has recently opened locations in Calgary and Vancouver, and many more are on the way. It also operates in Toronto.

SWEET7

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by sweet7ca (@sweet7ca)

Drinks and dessert spot SWEET7 will be entering the North American market with a location in Vancouver this fall.

The brand hails from China, where it debuted for the first time in 2006. Today, it operates 1,500 stores in 135+ countries.

Insomnia Cookies

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Insomnia Cookies (@insomniacookies)

Here’s some sweet news for cookie lovers in our country: Insomnia Cookies has revealed that plans to expand into Canada are in the works.

The US-based brand is known for its cult following due to its warm cookies, baked goods, and ice cream, all available late-night in-store and via delivery.

In February, this concept announced it would be expanding outside of the US for the first time in Canada and the UK, adding to its 230+ existing locations across the States.

Fogo de Chão

Fogo de Chão

Fogo de Chão

Fogo de Chão has revealed it will be opening its first Canadian locations in Toronto and downtown Vancouver.

The internationally-renowned chain of authentic Southern Brazilian steakhouses will launch inside The Post at 658 Homer Street in Vancouver.

Set to open in Spring 2024, Fogo de Chão Vancouver is brought to us in partnership with Debut Development Group.

Crumbl Cookies

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Crumbl Cookies (@crumblcookies)

Crumbl Cookies, a massively popular spot for cookies and desserts in the United States, has already started rolling out locations in Canada.

Crumbl currently operates Canadian locations in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and Ontario.

