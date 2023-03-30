FoodDessertsFood NewsRestaurant Openings

Three more Crumbl Cookies stores are on the way for Alberta

Mar 30 2023
Crumbl Cookies, the massively popular spot for cookies and desserts in the US, just landed in Edmonton, and more spots are on the way soon for Alberta.

Daily Hive checked out the Edmonton store a little early and got a heads-up on other stores planned in Alberta.

A store is opening up soon just outside of Calgary, with a Crumbl Cookie location setting up shop in Airdrie later this summer.

Crumbl added that locations in Red Deer, St. Albert and more spots in Edmonton are currently in the works; however, the number of Edmonton locations was not disclosed.

This dessert spot serves the “world’s best chocolate chip cookie” in a famously pink box. There is always a weekly rotating selection of feature cookies, with six different cookies to choose from.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Crumbl Cookies Canada (@crumbl.ca)

There are already more than 600 locations in the US, and the Edmonton location will open at 8 am on Friday, March 31.

We sure are excited to have Crumbl branch out in Canada, and by the sounds of it, Alberta is going to be getting lots of stores! Our tastebuds are so thankful.

Crumbl Cookies Canada

Instagram 

