Oakberry, a global superfood brand, has big plans for a Canadian takeover and it looks like Calgary is included.

Oakberry will be opening five stores in Vancouver this year, but before that, a Calgary outpost is slated to open this month in mid-May.

Founded in 2016, the Brazilian “açai phenomenon” is known for its fresh, 100% natural bowls and smoothies.

It operates around 600 stores in over 30 countries including the US, Portugal, Australia, Peru, Spain, Saudi Arabia, and France.

Patrons can expect to enjoy Oakberry’s signature menu of customized bowls and beyond at this outpost once it opens in late spring.

“We are beyond excited to bring Oakberry to Vancouver, a city that embraces a wellness mindset and appreciates fresh, nutritious ingredients,” says Carter Friesen, master franchisee for western Canada.

“We can’t wait for people to taste this delicious superfood this summer and to see what all the hype is about.”

And we can’t wait in YYC to see what all the hype is about either, so stay tuned for all updates on this exciting new opening.

This brand’s bowls will also offer unlimited toppings. Now if that’s not exciting we don’t know what is.

Oakberry — Calgary

With files from Hanna McLean