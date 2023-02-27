Here’s some sweet news for cookie lovers in our country: Insomnia Cookies has revealed that plans to expand into Canada are in the works.

The US-based brand is known for its cult following due to its warm cookies, baked goods, and ice cream, all available late-night in-store and via delivery.

The concept recently announced it would be expanding outside of the US for the first time in Canada and the UK, adding to its 230+ existing locations across the States.

In addition to international expansion, Insomnia is aiming to open “dozens” of new US stores to maintain its “explosive growth trajectory.”

“From a college start-up, we’ve come a long way over the last 20 years, and this year’s national and international new stores openings are just a taste of what’s to come for Insomnia Cookies,” said Seth Berkowitz, founder and CEO of Insomnia Cookies.

“Insomnia is so grateful to our loyal Insomniacs, whose passion for our brand has fueled our growth. We’re thrilled to soon be delivering our warm, delicious cookies and desserts across the globe and welcome even more fans into our cult-like community.”

Insomnia is widely known for its treats such as warm cookies in flavours like Snickerdoodle, White Chocolate Macadamia, and Chocolate Covered Strawberry to name a few.

The brand also offers hefty loaded brownies, decadent cookie cakes, and gluten-free and vegan options, too.

As far as Canadian locations go, we know that the late-night bakery will open in the Greater Toronto Area to start.

Insomnia isn’t the only US cookie company with top-notch branding coming for Canadian snacking domination — Crumbl Cookies is set to launch in Alberta and Ontario later this year.

We’ll keep you posted as expansion news is released on Insomnia, stay tuned!