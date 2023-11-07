15 holiday markets and craft fairs to shop in Metro Vancouver this season
FEATURED ON THE LISTED GUIDE
With the holiday season upon us, there’s no better way to get into the spirit of things than by shopping, eating, and then shopping some more.
With a massive selection of winter, holiday, and Christmas craft fairs, it’s also never been easier to get your shopping done while supporting local businesses. And there’s still time to find something for everyone on your list before the big day!
Here are over a dozen Christmas markets and holiday craft fairs for treats, stocking stuffers, and unique one-of-a-kind gifts to check out in Metro Vancouver and beyond in December.
Circle Craft Holiday Market
What: A tradition for nearly 50 years, Circle Craft features nearly 300 makers, creators, and artists at the Vancouver Convention Centre. You can find clothing designers, potters, jewellers, metal and woodworkers, glass blowers, and candle and even skateboard artists — just to name a few.
When: November 8 to 12, 2023
Time: 10 am to 9 pm (Wednesday to Friday), 10 am to 7 pm (Saturday), 10 am to 5 pm (Sunday)
Where: Vancouver Convention Centre West – 1055 Canada Place, Vancouver
Tickets: Various prices, free for children 12 and under. Save 50% off admission after 5 pm on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. Purchase online
Japan Market Christmas Fair
What: This Japanese Christmas market is a great chance to check out more than 90 participating vendors. Highlights will include Japanese food from local chefs and producers; Japanese-themed merchandise, crafts, works of art, and more.
Organized by three local Japanese Canadian business owners, Japan Markets aims to bring together and celebrate Japanese culture through the context of a public fair.
When: December 2 and 3, 2023
Time: 10 am to 5 pm
Where: UBC Robson Square — 800 Robson Street, Vancouver
Tickets: Starting from $4 for adults, children 15 years of age and under are free. Purchase online
Coquitlam Christmas Craft Fair
What: The 42nd annual Coquitlam Christmas Craft Fair is turning the Poirier Forum into a winter wonderland full of handmade crafts, food items, holiday gifts, and decor by BC-based artisans.
When: December 1 to 3, 2023
Time: 4 to 9 pm (Friday), 10 am to 6 pm (Saturday) 10 am to 4 pm (Sunday)
Where: Poirier Forum — 618 Poirier Forum, Coquitlam
Admission: $5 per adult, $3 for seniors, and free for children 12 and under. Purchase online
Vancouver Christmas Market 2023
What: The most wonderful time of the year is just around the corner, and the city’s largest and longest-running Christmas market will be back to delight all ages this holiday season.
Vancouver Christmas Market is transforming Jack Poole Plaza into a huge German-style holiday event from November 16 to December 24. A popular holiday tradition for locals and visitors alike, the market offers over 90 huts of authentic German sweets, treats, and treasures. There are also plenty of festive activities and live entertainment to enjoy.
When: November 16 to December 24, 2023
Time: Various time slots are available, stay as long as you like
Where: Jack Poole Plaza – 1055 Canada Place, Vancouver
Cost: Various prices, children under six are free. Purchase online
Eastside Flea Winter Markets
What: Eastside Flea’s popular winter markets feature a curated roster of 45 local makers and collectors with vintage clothing, small-batch items, antiques and collectibles, and more to discover. Shop for everyone on your list in the new vintage showroom and then treat yourself to delicious dishes and beverages from the food trucks on site.
There is also a Friday evening Shop & Bop on November 17 to enjoy.
When: Every Saturday and Sunday from November 18 to December 17, 2023
Time: 11 am to 5 pm
Where: 1101 Union Street, Vancouver
Admission: $5
Surrey Tree Lighting Festival and Holiday Market
What: The 13th annual Surrey Tree Lighting Festival and Holiday Market, presented by Concord Pacific, is happening at Surrey Civic Plaza this month.
Guests are invited to start off the holiday season by taking free photos with Santa, shopping in the expanded holiday market, enjoying amusement rides and lighting displays, and checking out the live entertainment across four stages.
When: November 25 and 26, 2023
Time: Noon to 8 pm
Where: Surrey Civic Plaza – 13450 104th Avenue, Surrey
Cost: Free
Pottery Sale by the West End Pottery Club
What: Discover handcrafted pottery from over 20 ceramic artists making pottery in the West End. With a wide range of styles and techniques, the West End Pottery Club has something for everyone on your list as you shop local this holiday season. Don’t forget to pick up something for yourself at the sale.
When: December 9 and 10, 2023
Time: 10 am to 4 pm
Where: Barclay Room at the West End Community Centre — 870 Denman Street
Admission: Free
Vegan Holiday Night Market
What: The Vegan Holiday Night Market is officially back this season and it’s the perfect place to catch up with your vegan pals for a night out.
There will be a ton of food trucks, brands, and booths to explore inside and outside the newly revamped Waldorf Hotel. Outside, there will be a heated outdoor eating area that’s both pet- and kid-friendly.
When: December 7, 2023
Time: 6 to 10 pm
Where: Waldorf Hotel — 1489 East Hastings Street, Vancouver
Tickets: $2 donation at the door. You can also donate canned goods, pet food, warm clothing or clean bedding.
Holiday Shop at The Polygon Gallery
What: The Polygon Gallery is ensuring that your holidays are ready to shine bright with its annual Holiday Shop from November 15 to January 7.
Visitors to the Gallery’s main floor throughout the season will discover a huge selection of unique gifts by independent makers and artists curated by its new retail buyer, Marie Ng. There will also be weekly interactive activities for guests to enjoy.
When: November 15, 2023 to January 7, 2024 (Closed Monday and Tuesday)
Time: 10 am to 5 pm (Wednesday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday), 10 am to 9 pm (Thursday)
Where: The Polygon Gallery — 101 Carrie Cates Court, North Vancouver
Cost: Free
Make It! The Handmade Revolution
What: Make It! returns to the PNE Forum for four days from December 7 to 10. The popular handmade market will showcase over 250 local brands and makers, with unique items perfect for gifting to loved ones as well as treating yourself.
When: December 7 to 10, 2023
Time: 5 to 9 pm (Thursday), 11 am to 9 pm (Friday), 10 am to 6 pm (Saturday), and 11 am to 5 pm (Sunday)
Where: PNE Forum – 2901 East Hastings Street, Vancouver
Tickets: $12, purchase online here. Kids 12 and under are free
Santa’s Workshop at Pacific Arts Market
What: Pacific Arts Market hosts a holly-jolly afternoon including a meeting with Santa Claus, live art demos, and a local artist and craft market.
When: December 17, 2023
Time: 1 to 5 pm
Where: Pacific Arts Market — 1448 W Broadway, Vancouver
Admission: $10, register online
PoMoArts Winter Treasures
What: The 10th annual Winter Treasures Artisan Market is filled with handcrafted gifts for everyone on your list. Visit PoMoArts to discover pottery, jewellery, art, and more created by BC artists.
When: Now until December 20, 2023
Time: 10:30 am to 9 pm (weekdays), 10 am to 4:30 pm (weekends)
Where: PoMoArts — 2425 St. Johns Street, Port Moody
Admission: Free
Krampusmarkt 2023
What: Strange Fellows Brewing presents Krampusmarkt, an old-world-inspired festival. The market will feature eclectic work from over 35 artisans, makers, and creatives to help check off your holiday shopping list.
Explore a wunderkammer of jewellery, leather, chocolate, baked goods, wall art, coffee, perfume, skincare and more, all with a glass of cheer in hand!
When: December 1 to 3, 2023
Time: 6 to 10 pm (Friday), 11 to 6 pm (Saturday), 11 to 4 pm (Sunday)
Where: Strange Fellows Brewing — 1345 Clark Drive, Vancouver
Admission: $5 at the door, $25 for early VIP access on Friday evening
Deer Lake Winter Festival
What: The annual Deer Lake Winter Festival event will feature more than 40 artisans, all of whom were selected for their high-quality handcrafted creations. Meet glass blowers, fashion and jewellery designers, sculptors and more.
Visitors will also be able to treat themselves to delicious treats, including chocolate, cookies, jams jellies, and more for everyone on your list (and yourself).
When: November 24 to 26, 2023
Time: 11 am to 7 pm (Friday), 10 am to 5 pm (Saturday and Sunday)
Where: Shadbolt Centre for the Arts – 6450 Deer Lake Avenue, Burnaby
Admission: Free
Weirdos Holiday Market
What: The seventh Weirdos Holiday Market is a one-stop-shop for everything unusual and delightful for the unique people on your gift list. Shop from dozens of artists personally curated by founder and organizer Rachel Zottenberg, including witchy wares, collectibles, eccentric art, candles, books, and more.
Sword-swallowing master Neil E Dee is back to mesmerize guests with his Danger Thrill Show, and Joe King will be dressed up as Puppyteeth Santa and available to take photos all weekend.
When: December 8 to 10, December 15 to 17, 2023
Time: 5 to 10 pm (Fridays, 19+), 10 am to 6 pm (Saturdays and Sundays, all ages)
Where: The Russian Hall — 600 Campbell Avenue, Vancouver
Admission: $5