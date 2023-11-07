Stanley Park Christmas Train and Bright Nights return this holiday season

Get ready to ride the festive rails, because Stanley Park Christmas Train is officially back for the holiday season!

Mayor Ken Sim and the Vancouver Board of Parks and Recreation announced today that the popular winter activity is returning to Stanley Park starting on Thursday, November 30.

Guests of all ages can climb aboard the Christmas Train at the 26th annual Bright Nights which is also a fundraiser for the BC Professional Fire Fighters’ Burn Fund.

You can even experience the magic of millions of twinkling lights as you ride through the stunning forest displays until New Year’s Day. Tickets go on sale online starting on Thursday, November 9, and will not be sold on-site.

“We are thrilled that the Stanley Park Train will be operational for Bright Nights,” said Sim in a release. “We extend our heartfelt appreciation to community champions for their generous philanthropic support in the restoration of this beloved holiday attraction. Specifically, we express our gratitude to the Beedie Foundation, Peter and Joanne Brown Foundation, Diamond Foundation, The Lyall Family, Jeff Stibbard, and The 625 Powell Street Foundation for their invaluable contributions.”

“We understand how cherished Bright Nights is for Vancouver families, and we are delighted that the train will be a feature of this event. We appreciate the patience and support of the community as the train’s restoration work was completed. We are excited for families to come and enjoy Bright Nights and create memories for years to come.”

The vintage 1961 train will be running in Stanley Park for the first time since 2021. Recent Halloween Ghost Train and Christmas Train events were cancelled due to previous “corrosion and damage to both track lines and railcars” and “overgrown vegetation disrupting sightlines and decaying infrastructure.”

There is plenty of family fun and holiday cheer in Stanley Park throughout December. In addition to rides on the Stanley Park Christmas Train, guests will be treated to stunning light displays, including returning favourites like the giant red reindeer, a vintage fire truck, and the tunnel of lights in the plaza.

Visitors can enjoy live entertainment on their way to the North Pole workshop, where you can take a photo with Santa and his firefighter friends.

To warm up during the chilly evenings, check out the number of food vendors on site serving up tasty treats like churros, pretzels, popcorn, and hot chocolate. And of course, there will be lots of candy canes to enjoy.

Bright Nights and Bright Nights 50/50 are the single largest fundraiser each year for the Burn Fund, which provides life-saving, life-supporting, and life-enriching services to people in BC. The Park Board has donated over $2.5 million to the Burn Fund since 1998.

Programs supported include Burn Camp and the Home Away Program, which provides accommodations to survivors, firefighters, and their families who must travel to Vancouver for medical treatment.

When: November 30, 2023, to January 1, 2024 (closed on December 25)

Time: 4 to 10 pm

Where: Pipeline Road in Stanley Park, via the West Georgia Street park entrance

Tickets: $11-$15, free for children 2 years and under. Purchase online starting on November 9.

With files from Sarah Anderson